Stool wielded, benches cleared in basketball brawl

An all-out brawl just happened. pic.twitter.com/73MBmr0RNf — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) January 22, 2020

BENCHES WERE CLEARED, punches were thrown, furniture was wielded and innocent costumed mascots were left looking downright ashamed last night as a mass brawl broke out between college basketballs teams of Kansas and Kansas State.

The row started all the way up in mid-court when Kansas star Silvio De Sousa was dispossessed by DaJuan Gordon, who attacked the rim with a lay-up only to be met by a vicious block down by De Sousa.

So far, so legal, but within seconds a confrontation escalated beyond a scuffle to the point where De Sousa was photographed wielding a stool above his head with players and officials pouring into the fight.

HUUUUUUUUGE brawl at the end of K-State-Kansas pic.twitter.com/vtdpBlKqnt — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 22, 2020

Fortunately for both De Sousa and his presumed target, his assistant coach Jerrance Howard was close enough to wrestle the furniture back to the floor.

All the while, the Kansas Jayhawk mascot looked on in despair.

There's so much to unpack in the Kansas K-State brawl but we should take a moment to appreciate the Jayhawk staying in character to solemnly cover his mascot eyes and look away because he can't bear to watch pic.twitter.com/1Z4RFDI7KH — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 22, 2020

Both teams were ordered back to their changing rooms before play resumed. Kansas won the basketball contest 81-59.