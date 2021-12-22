Karim Benzema stars for Real Madrid, frustration for Diego Simeone as Atletico's title hopes fade

REAL MADRID got back to winning ways to extend their lead at the top of La Liga to eight points as Karim Benzema’s double sealed a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao.

The French striker curled the visitors in front after four minutes and with just seven minutes on the clock doubled the lead, finishing off a smart counter-attack.

All of the goals were scored in the opening 10 minutes, with Oihan Sancet getting Bilbao back in the match courtesy of a long-range effort that clipped the post on the way in.

Atletico Madrid’s title hopes continue to fade away after they suffered a fourth straight La Liga loss – this time 2-1 at Granada.

Joao Felix scored with only two minutes on the clock but that was as good as it got for Diego Simeone’s stuttering side as goals from Darwin Machis and Jorge Molina turned the game on its head and saw Granada edge clear of the relegation zone.