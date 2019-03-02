This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Goal-shy Cork City not concerned by early-season struggles

After being held to a draw by Derry City, the Leesiders have taken four points from a possible 12 so far.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 8:20 AM
22 minutes ago 239 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4520685
Cork City's Karl Sheppard and Eoin Toal of Derry City battling for possession last night at Turner's Cross.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork City's Karl Sheppard and Eoin Toal of Derry City battling for possession last night at Turner's Cross.
Cork City's Karl Sheppard and Eoin Toal of Derry City battling for possession last night at Turner's Cross.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK CITY ATTACKER Karl Sheppard cut a frustrated figure as he assessed his side’s goalless draw with Derry City last night in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

“It wasn’t really a Cork performance in the first half,” said Sheppard, who captained the hosts at Turner’s Cross in the absence of injured defender Alan Bennett.

“In the second half we threw the kitchen sink at them and had a few close chances, but we probably should have played a bit better in the first half to pile the pressure on them.

“They have a lot of good players. You can see they’ve sort of gone back to basics — what you’d call a proper Derry team where they’re hard to beat. They all work hard. We knew what it would be like but we probably needed to move the ball around a bit quicker.”

As well as seeing Shane Griffin strike the woodwork late in the first half, Cork had the visitors under sustained pressure in the final quarter. However, their failure to break the deadlock means John Caulfield’s team haven’t scored in three of their four league games so far this season.

Last year’s runners-up, who were 2-1 winners against Sligo Rovers on Monday, have just four points on the board, having started their campaign with defeats to St Patrick’s Athletic and Waterford. They were also beaten by Dundalk in their recent President’s Cup meeting.

“You can see we’re doing a lot of things right,” said Sheppard, who acknowledged the positive of a first clean sheet of the year. “Every game has been pretty much close. The only game I think we were disappointed in properly was Waterford. We probably should have done a bit better.

“But in all the other games we’ve given a good account of ourselves. I don’t know how many half-chances we had tonight but on another day they go in and you’re happy out. Tonight it wasn’t to be.”

Newly-signed English striker Liam Nash occasionally looked promising for Cork last night. His compatriot, substitute Dan Smith, who arrived this week on loan from Portsmouth, headed narrowly wide with what was arguably the home side’s best chance.

When asked if their lack of goals was a concern, Cork City assistant manager John Cotter responded: “You could say that, but all you can do is keep working hard. The players are working hard every day in training.

“Sometimes it just takes a stroke of luck; [the ball] going in off someone’s backside might kickstart something. We can only take the positives from it and just keep working hard.”

Next Friday evening, the Leesiders will be on the road to take on a Finn Harps side who have already taken points from St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk.

“A lot of points have been dropped all over the league,” added John Cotter. “We’re working hard and staying positive. No one is downbeat. There’s a lot of young lads here. We’ll look towards next week against Finn Harps and try to pick up three points.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    IRELAND
    Ireland's Mark Downey wins bronze at Track Cycling World Championships
    Ireland's Mark Downey wins bronze at Track Cycling World Championships
    Ireland goalkeeper returns to Norway after being released by Dinamo Bucharest
    Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley
    LEINSTER
    Cullen happy to avoid 'stressful moments' as Leinster secure home semi-final
    Cullen happy to avoid 'stressful moments' as Leinster secure home semi-final
    Leinster fail to fire but do more than enough to tame the Cheetahs
    Runaway leaders Leinster eye Pro14 home semi-final with plenty left to spare
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Tottenham no longer a soft touch, insists Pochettino
    Tottenham no longer a soft touch, insists Pochettino
    No decision yet but Kepa to return in one of Chelsea's next two games, Sarri confirms
    Man United captain Valencia looks set to leave after 10 years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie