Leicester's Kasey McAteer tussles with Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski. Alamy Stock Photo
Leicester winger McAteer included in Halgrimsson's Ireland squad to face England and Greece

The 22-year-old is the only first-time call-up in a squad which includes Séamus Coleman and Evan Ferguson.
12.02pm, 29 Aug 2024
LEICESTER WINGER KASEY McAteer has been included in Heimir Halgrímsson’s Republic of Ireland squad to face England and Greece in the Nations League after having his eligibility cleared by Fifa.

The 22-year-old, who has featured in both of Leicester’s Premier League fixtures so far this season, is one of two uncapped players included in Halgrímsson’s first squad. The other is Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary, who was previously called up in 2022.

Séamus Coleman has been ruled fit and included for the upcoming fixtures as expected, while Evan Ferguson also features among Ireland’s forwards having recently returned from a five-month absence for Brighton.

Gavin Bazunu, Josh Cullen miss out through injury while Mikey Johnston, who has missed action for Celtic recently following a head injury, has also been left out.

None of Shane Duffy, Festy Ebosele, Jamie McGrath, Finn Azaz, Tom Cannon or Michael Obafemi have been included in Halgrimsson’s 23-man squad.

McAteer is the only first-time call-up, his paperwork having finally cleared so that he can represent Ireland, for whom he qualifies under the grandparent rule.

Efforts were first made under Stephen Kenny’s reign to secure the eligibility of McAteer, the English-born winger who has never represented Ireland at underage level.

Ireland host England on Saturday week in their Nations League opener before travelling to Greece three days later.

Republic of Ireland squad to face England and Greece

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher, Mark Travers, Max O’Leary

Defenders: Séamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins, Andrew Omobamidele, Jake O’Brien, Liam Scales, Callum O’Dowda, Robbie Brady

Midfielders: Will Smallbone, Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, Alan Browne, Kasey McAteer

Forwards: Adam Idah, Evan Ferguson, Sammie Szmodics, Chiedozie Ogbene, Callum Robinson, Troy Parrott

Gavan Casey
