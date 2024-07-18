Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
New Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Alamy Stock Photo
Safe Hands

Kasper Schmeichel joins Celtic - 'One of the world’s proper football clubs'

Goalkeeper has agreed a one-year deal at Parkhead.
10.07pm, 18 Jul 2024
1.6k
5

CELTIC HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on a one-year deal.

Schmeichel, 37, started his career at Manchester City and had spells with Notts County and Leeds before joining Leicester in 2011.

While with the Foxes, Schmeichel went on to win the 2016 Premier League title and also the FA Cup in 2021, when current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was manager.

Schmeichel – who left for Nice in 2023 and spent last season at Anderlecht – has 105 international caps and played against England in the group stages of Euro 2024.

“Celtic is one of the world’s proper football clubs, a massive name and a place of real passion and success. Celtic is what football is all about,” said Schmeichel, who is set to join his new club on their pre-season tour in the United States.

“I know Brendan very well, too. He is a top manager and someone I can’t wait to work with again.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting up with the boys in America and start our work and then, of course, meet our fans who bring so much to Celtic.

“I will be doing all I can to keep Celtic on top and bring these brilliant supporters more and more success.

Rodgers feels Schmeichel will bring a positive mindset to the squad.

“Kasper is a real quality keeper and someone with the ability and personality to be great for us,” he told the Celtic website.

“He is a guy I trust and someone who knows how to win. He lives for football and he is coming to a club where he will feel the same passion that he has for the game.

“I know he will feel right at home at Celtic and we look forward to working with him as we all aim for more success.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie