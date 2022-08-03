Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 3 August 2022
Kasper Schmeichel's 11-year stint at Leicester comes to an end

The 35-year-old goalkeeper has signed for French Ligue 1 club Nice.

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 6:55 PM
27 minutes ago 1,690 Views 1 Comment
Kasper Schmeichel (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

KASPER SCHMEICHEL has completed his move from Leicester to French Ligue 1 club Nice.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper has brought to an end an 11-year spell with the Foxes during which he won the Premier League title and the FA Cup.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “Throughout his time with us and particularly as a captain and vice-captain, Kasper has always been a player willing to stand up and take responsibility, leading the team with distinction.

“His influence and his leadership on and off the pitch speak volumes about him as a professional, as a football player and as a human being.

“I know Leicester City supporters share the respect we all have for a player of Kasper’s standing after all his accomplishments as a footballer and captain and will join me in wishing him the very best for the next stage of his career in France with OGC Nice.”

Denmark international Schmeichel joined the Foxes from Leeds in 2011 and was a pivotal figure throughout the most successful period in the club’s history, winning the Championship in 2014, the Premier League title in 2016, and the both FA Cup and Community Shield last year.

