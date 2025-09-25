World silver medallist Kate O'Connor nominated for Women’s European Athlete of the Year

IRELAND’S KATE O’Connor has been nominated for the Women’s European Athlete of the Year award following her superb showing at the World Athletics Championships.

O’Connor is one of 10 athletes who have been shortlisted for the award which will be decided by public vote. Voting closes on 5 October, with Dutch star Femke Bol also included among the nominees.

O’Connor won a historic silver medal in Tokyo after a stunning series of displays in the heptathlon last week.

Over two days of intense action, the Dundalk multi-eventer achieved five personal bests on the way to delivering Ireland’s first World Championships medal since Rob Heffernan won gold in the 50km walk in 2013.

She finished with 6714 points, just behind USA’s Anna Hall who won gold with 6888 points.

O’Connor also won a bronze medal at the European Indoors this year, as well as silver at the World Indoors, and a gold medal at the World University Games.