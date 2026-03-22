Ireland's Kate O'Connor in the medal hunt at World Indoors, Sarah Lavin bows out

IRELAND’S KATE O’CONNOR has put herself in a strong position for a medal in the women’s pentathlon, as she sits third following the morning session on day three of the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Poland.

The Newry native made a strong start at the Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena Toruń, narrowly missing out on a PB with a time of 8.23 in the 60m hurdles.

O’Connor followed that performance with a 1.81m clearance in the high jump to remain in contention.

Advertisement

In her final event of the morning session, the 25-year-old produced a 14.70m PB in the shot put to boost her chances of winning a medal.

O’Connor next competes in the long jump at 4.40pm Irish time, before the 800m event at approximately 7.03pm.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for the only other Irish athlete competing today.

Sarah Lavin’s time of 8.08 in the opening heat of the 60m hurdles was not enough to see her advance to the final.

Competing in the outside lane, the 31-year-old from Limerick had to settle for a fifth-place finish.

Last night’s action saw Lauren Roy progress to the 60m semi-finals, while Mark English narrowly missed out a place in the 800m final.

More to follow