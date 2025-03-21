Kate O’Connor secures silver to win Ireland’s first medal at World Indoors in 19 years

KATE O’CONNOR HAS secured a silver medal in the pentathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

O’Connor, who was in third place overall ahead of the decisive 800m, was third across the line in 2:14.19, enough to overtake Taliyah Brooks and take silver at the American’s expense.

O’Connor was well positioned throughout the race, staying ahead of Brooks to strengthen her grip of the silver medal. Her third-place finish in the race left her on 4742 points, with Finland’s Saga Vanninen earning the gold medal on 4,821 points to become a European and World champion.

Brooks finished 73 points behind O’Connor to clinch bronze.

Earlier today, the European Indoor bronze medallist O’Connor jumped back-to-back PBs in the long jump to put herself in medal contention. She also ran a personal best of 8.30 seconds in the 60m hurdles, shaving another hundredth of a second off her previous best set at European Indoors a few weeks ago.

She was just three points behind the silver medal position going into the race, needing to beat America’s Taliyah Brooks by 0.3 seconds in order to win silver.

This is Ireland’s first World Indoors medal since Derval O’Rourke’s 60m hurdles gold in 2006.