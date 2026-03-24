In pics: Ireland's Kate O'Connor returns with World Indoor bronze medal

THERE WERE JOYOUS scenes at Dublin airport last night as Ireland’s Kate O’Connor returned with the bronze medal she won at the world indoor championships in Poland.

O’Connor was joined by her coach Tom Reynolds upon her return along with her mother Valerie and father Michael, who is also her coach.

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O’Connor, who won silver in the pentathlon at the world indoors last year, becomes just the third Irish athlete to win medals at two editions of these championships, following Marcus O’Sullivan and Frank O’Mara.

Her overall points tally of 4839 is a new national record, and would have been enough for the gold medal last year.

A happy Kate O'Connor. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

O'Connor pictured with her father Michael and mother Valerie. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

O'Connor pictured with her parents and coach Tom Reynolds. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO