More Stories
Ireland's Kate O'Connor arrives into Dublin airport with her bronze medal. Dan Clohessy/INPHO
Homecoming

In pics: Ireland's Kate O'Connor returns with World Indoor bronze medal

There were joyous scenes at Dublin airport as O’Connor came home from the world indoor championships in Poland.
8.44am, 24 Mar 2026

THERE WERE JOYOUS scenes at Dublin airport last night as Ireland’s Kate O’Connor returned with the bronze medal she won at the world indoor championships in Poland.

O’Connor was joined by her coach Tom Reynolds upon her return along with her mother Valerie and father Michael, who is also her coach.

O’Connor, who won silver in the pentathlon at the world indoors last year, becomes just the third Irish athlete to win medals at two editions of these championships, following Marcus O’Sullivan and Frank O’Mara. 

Her overall points tally of 4839 is a new national record, and would have been enough for the gold medal last year.

kate-oconnor-arrives-home A happy Kate O'Connor. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

 

kate-oconnor-arrives-home-with-her-father-michael-and-mother-valerie O'Connor pictured with her father Michael and mother Valerie. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

kate-oconnor-arrives-home-with-her-father-michael-mother-valerie-and-coach-tom-reynolds O'Connor pictured with her parents and coach Tom Reynolds. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

kate-oconnor-arrives-home Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie