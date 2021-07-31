Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 31 July 2021
Ledecky beats Titmus for 800m free hat-trick, Dressel shatters WR to win 100m fly gold

US swim star Ledecky signs off with her fourth medal in Tokyo.

By AFP Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 4:04 AM
Katie Ledecky en route to winning her third straight 800m freestyle gold.
Image: PA
Image: PA

US STAR KATIE Ledecky stormed to her third straight Olympic 800m freestyle title Saturday with a dominant swim to bank her fourth Tokyo medal.

The 24-year-old touched in 8min 12.57sec to outpace Australian arch-rival Ariarne Titmus, who clocked a personal best 8:13.83 to earn silver ahead of Italy’s Simona Quadarella (8:18.35).

Ledecky’s young team-mate Katie Grimes, just 15, was fourth, signalling she has a big future ahead.

“It’s awesome, I wanted to finish on a really good note,” said Ledecky, who was bent over in exhaustion.

“I’m so happy and I’m in a lot pain too.”

Titmus had dethroned her over both 200m and 400m, but her rival is the undisputed queen of the longer distances, having already won the inaugural 1500m gold.

She has imposed her will on the rest of the world over 800m since 2012, winning the event at the London and Rio Olympics along with four straight world championship titles.

Ledecky flew out of the blocks and was leading at the first 50m, never relinquishing the lead despite a gallant effort by Titmus to reel her in.

She leaves Tokyo after winning gold over 800m and 1500m and taking silver behind Titmus in the 400m. She was also part of the American 4x200m relay team that was second to world record-breaking China.

tokyo-2020-olympic-games-day-eight Caeleb Dressel celebrates with his 100m butterfly gold. Source: PA

Earlier on Saturday, her USA team-mate Caeleb Dressel smashed his own world record to win the 100m butterly title, his third gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

The two-time world champion touched in 49.45 seconds to better his own world best 49.50 set at the 2019 world championships.

Hungarian 200m fly champion Kristof Milak was second in 49.68 — only the fourth man ever to go under 50 seconds — and Noe Ponti of Switzerland third in 50.74.

Dressel was always the man to beat, having set the third fastest time ever in the heats with no other active swimmer before the final close to his world record.

It was the fourth new world record in the Tokyo pool, and the second individual one after South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker crushed the long-standing 200m breaststroke mark on Friday.

Australia’s women set a new benchmark in the 4x100m relay, as did China in the women’s 4x200m relay.

Dressel remains on track for a possible five gold medals, having already won the 100m freestyle crown and helped the US team clinch the 4x100m relay title.

 © – AFP, 2021

