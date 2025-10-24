Katie McCabe: 'We don't shy away from speaking to the FAI if things need to be better'

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe says she often spoke with Eileen Gleeson about “where things needed to improve” as the former manager takes a landmark legal case against the FAI.

And McCabe insists that conversations about improvements are always “ongoing” with Gleeson’s successor Carla Ward now at the helm.

Gleeson has filed a gender discrimination case against the FAI, who have denied the allegations as they prepare a “strong legal defence” in response.

Asked yesterday if Gleeson shared her concerns about the funding and resources being made available to the women’s national team during her time in charge, McCabe said:

“As head coach and captain, there were always conversations we had about where things needed to improve in certain areas. We would have had those conversations. So, I would have been aware of certain things that were mentioned.

“For me, my job has always been the football. So, she’d never burden me with any sort of responsibility to go and speak to the hierarchy of the FAI.

“She always led by example when it came to that. And she knew my most important thing was to have the girls ready for the games when she was in charge. But she knew she always had my support as captain as well.”

In the build-up to tonight’s Nations League promotion/relegation playoff against Belgium, Ward revealed “some similarities” to Gleeson’s experience in terms of resources and standards.

The English coach also admitted the “outside noise” around the FAI was an unwanted distraction.

“I think it’s always an ongoing situation,” said McCabe, when asked for her current assessment.

“There are always conversations to be had of where we can improve. What are we doing well? What can we do better? And I think those conversations will be had again when they need to be with the FAI. We don’t shy away from speaking to the FAI if things need to be better.

“Of course, I’ll obviously have those conversations with Carla from a captain to head coach point of view as well. I don’t think they’re always necessarily a negative, although it might seem like that on the outside noise point. But, for us, we want to flip that and make sure people are talking about the football, making sure people know we have a game, making sure people are turning up to it.

“But ultimately, it’s on us to make sure we’re performing and wanting people to come see us play and get behind the team.”

McCabe at Ireland training yesterday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Earlier in the press conference, McCabe was in a reflective mood as she approaches the milestone of her 100th senior international cap, weeks on from her 30th birthday.

The Dubliner is set to become the eighth WNT centurion in Tuesday’s second leg, following in the footsteps of legendary goalkeeper-turned-coach Emma Byrne, teammate Denise O’Sullivan and retired stars Áine O’Gorman, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell and Ciara Grant.

“Over the years, watching the girls pick up their 100th cap, I’ve always sat there thinking that’s me one day. I never take wearing the green shirt for granted, it’s one of the proudest things. I make sure every player coming into the team knows that as well, how important it is and how precious it is to get that.

“I’m as hungry as ever. The Wales game last year (Euro 2025 playoff) knocked me to be honest with you, it really hurt. There’s a lot of learnings, some I won’t share because they’re quite personal. I’ve never been more hungry to achieve great things with this team. Of course, the World Cup’s up next and I want to get there again. I still want to get to my first Euros as well.

“Hopefully, I’ll be around for a few more years. Unfortunately for you, you still have to listen to me!

“But as I come to the end of my career it’s one of the most important things to leave the green shirt in a better way than you inherit it and that’s something I continue to do along with the senior members of the team.”