'A credit to the team': Inside Katie McCabe's Champions League final display

IN THE DYING seconds of Saturday’s Champions League final, Katie McCabe showed all of her experience.

As the seventh and final minute of injury time drew to a close, Arsenal’s Irish left-back tried to take the ball down with her foot. It ricocheted upwards for a headed clearance, and she drew a foul from Caroline Graham Hansen, arguably the best right winger in the world who she had limited all evening.

McCabe got the header away, but made the most of the minimal contact; one last act of frustration inflicted on Graham Hansen.

Celebrations broke out on the Arsenal bench. It was all but over. McCabe urged the defensive line out one last time as goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar sent the free-kick upfield, and 25 seconds later, the final whistle sounded and all hell broke loose.

Arsenal were champions of Europe, having stunned Barcelona at Lisbon’s Estádio José Alvalade. They shed the underdog tag to beat the back-to-back champions 1-0, reigning supreme for the first time since 2007 — and just second time ever.

They are the only English winners of the competition, and the first to do so having come through every round of qualifying. McCabe played each of those 15 games, her 1,296 minutes the most ever recorded in a Uefa women’s club season.

❤️ A record-breaking season 💚



Katie McCabe's 1️⃣,2️⃣9️⃣6️⃣ minutes played during Arsenal's successful #UWCL campaign is the most ever recorded in a UEFA women's club season 💪 pic.twitter.com/Br8BqEAWnd — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) May 28, 2025

Advertisement

The Dubliner played her part in a superb defensive display amidst Renée Slegers’ tactical triumph. Incredibly, the back four didn’t commit a single foul: in all, Arsenal made four, compared with Barcelona’s 10.

While England captain Leah Williamson and goalscoring hero Stina Blackstenius have been widely heralded, McCabe also deserves huge credit for generally nullifying Graham Hansen, just like she did to Lyon’s Kadidiatou Diani in the semi-final turnaround.

Again, she was extremely disciplined defensively — not always the case — in a compact set-up. The Irish skipper timed her attacking influence well, but prioritised her defensive duties, with Ona Battle another huge threat down Barca’s right flank.

Caitlin Foord offered support, and at times cover, as the duo combined to good effect. In the fifth minute, they stood off Graham Hansen before McCabe put in two quick-fire blocks. This was a recurring theme throughout the game: Arsenal letting Barca players have the ball and picking the right moment to engage.

McCabe profited three or four times, backing herself in the fascinating one-v-one battle. Working in tandem with left-sided centre-back Steph Catley, she produced several other crucial blocks, clearances, and tackles — a sliding challenge on Graham Hansen on the half-hour mark among the highlights — and racked up the interceptions.

Katie McCabe executes a sliding tackle on Caroline Graham Hansen. Jose Breton / INPHO Jose Breton / INPHO / INPHO

Picking the pocket of Ballon d’Or holder Aitana Bonmati was one act of note just before the hour, and it underlined the importance of balance. The Arsenal defender drove forward momentarily before turning back to Mariona Caldentey, but the next player up, Frida Maanum, lost the ball and in an instant Bonmati tore down Arsenal’s left and tested van Domsellar.

There were other shaky moments, including an early deflection which put the Dutch ‘keeper under pressure. McCabe was often happy to leave Graham Hansen isolated out wide, and watching on in the stadium, it felt risky. She sometimes drifted too far centrally, seemingly distracted by the ball and players like Bonmati, with Catley urging her back to base.

She would have breathed a sigh of relief just after half time when Claudia Pina rattled the crossbar. A cross to Graham Hansen, in oceans of space on the right, was arguably the better option.

Recoveries were a staple.

Graham Hansen did get the better of her on occasion, especially amidst intricate combination play and overlapping, while poor execution of passing crept in under pressure. Balls in behind to Foord were generally a success, though, highlighted by former team-mate Jen Beattie on commentary after a rare overhit effort.

“But she sees the vision there,” the former Scotland international said.

“That’s Katie McCabe’s quality that she’s showed every game, week in, week out. Started every game in the Champions League for Arsenal. She’s a credit to the team — whether she’s playing left-back or higher up the pitch, she can bring the quality in all areas of the pitch.”

This was a quieter attacking performance with set-piece involvement also minimal. Still, McCabe created the second most big chances in Europe this season, one less than Alexia Putellas’ 22, and popped up as a threat at the weekend.

The Kilnamanagh native started the sequence for the disallowed goal in the first half, brilliantly switching to right full-back Emily Fox after her throw-in one-two with Frida Maanum. Irene Paredes turned Maanum’s cross into her own net, but it was chalked off for offside.

She was also involved, albeit indirectly, in the build-up to Blackstenius’ 74th-minute winner. After Barca failed to clear Caldentey’s corner and Little recycled to the Spanish sensation, McCabe made a clever decoy run. She commanded the Blaugrana‘s attention, as the ball was worked to Beth Mead, who slipped Blackstenius in for the golden goal with a fine disguised pass.

McCabe was right in the thick of it a few minutes beforehand, swatting Graham Hansen aside on a surging run down the left, before being stopped in her tracks by Battle in the box. Penalty appeals were waved away, and she was left hobbling: not for the first time after being clattered by Ewa Pajor early on and taking a ball to the face from Putellas.

Related Reads Letter from Lisbon: An Irish Champions League winner on a wonderful occasion Katie McCabe's Arsenal beat Barcelona for Champions League glory Katie McCabe: The gifted kid from Kilnamanagh chasing Champions League glory

More often than not on the opposing end of these incidents, McCabe kept her cool and was disciplined throughout. Off the ball, her arms were often spread wide, pointing and organising, as Arsenal kept Barca at bay. The Gunners defended for their lives down the stretch, McCabe among the many blockers and stoppers, as they reached the Promised Land.

Having undoubtedly led the celebrations from Lisbon to North London, international football is back in focus for the Irish captain. She was warmly welcomed by the squad in Istanbul last night ahead of Friday’s penultimate Nations League League B group game against Türkiye.

Carla Ward’s side must win to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive, before a potential Páirc Uí Chaoimh shootout against leaders Slovenia next Tuesday. There, they must equal or surpass the 4-0 victory the Slovenians achieved in February’s Koper shocker — with play-offs in October the alternative route to League A.

Katie McCabe may now be a Champions League winner after another big shift in a remarkable European season, but the wheel keeps on turning.