Champions League winner McCabe receives warm welcome from Irish teammates

IRELAND CAPTAIN Katie McCabe was given a guard of honour by Ireland teammates after landing at the squad’s base this evening.

The Kilnamanagh native was a late arrival in camp after being part of Arsenal’s victory parade celebrations following their Champions League triumph against Barcelona at the weekend.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old became just the fourth Irish woman to win a Champions League trophy, following in the footsteps of ex-Arsenal trio Emma Byrne, Ciara Grant and Yvonne Tracy in 2007.

She was also the first Irish Champions winner since Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher lifted the trophy in 2019 and the first Irish player to start the final since John O’Shea in 2009.

Linking up with the squad ahead of upcoming Nations League fixtures away to Türkiye and home against Slovenia, McCabe was warmly applauded and serenaded by her Irish teammates in recognition of the momentous achievement.