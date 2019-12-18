This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kavanagh takes underage coaching role with Donegal

The 2012 All-Ireland winner retired from the inter-county game for a second time in 2017.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 3:51 PM
Former Donegal midfielder Rory Kavanagh.
Image: Presseye/Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Presseye/Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

FORMER DONEGAL MIDFIELDER Rory Kavanagh has been named as manager of the county’s U15 Academy Squad Programme for 2020. 

Kavanagh, an All-Ireland winner in 2012, will work closely with Donegal Coaching and Games Development Manager Aaron Kyles.

The St Eunan’s clubman retired from the inter-county game in 2014, but rejoined the panel in 2016 before retiring for a second time the following year. 

Donegal GAA released a short statement confirming his appointment, which also announced that Maxi Curran, manager of the Donegal senior ladies team, will take charge of the county’s U14 programme. Curran previously worked as a coach alongside Jim McGuinness when Donegal won a first All-Ireland title in 20 years in 2012. 

“CLG Dhún na nGall are delighted to announce that Rory Kavanagh is the new manager of the Donegal U15 Academy Squad Programme for 2020,” the statement read.

“Previously a Buncrana Cup winning coach we are delighted he is back on board working and developing our young players in the county.

“Maxi Curran has taking up the position of the manager of the U14 Academy Squad Programe for 2020. Maxi has a extensive background in coaching at all levels in the county and will bring a wealth of knowledge to the role.

“Both individuals and their coaching teams with work closing with the GDM Aaron Kyles and Karl Lacey providing support to them over the coming season. More information on coaching teams will follow in the year.”

