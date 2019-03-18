Kellie Harrington auctions off belt to raise money for neighbours who lost their home to fire

IRISH WORLD CHAMPION Kellie Harrington is auctioning off her 2015 National Elite belt and an Irish vest to raise funds for neighbours who lost their home to fire.

“A neighbour of mine has had a terrible house fire that has left them with just the clothes on their back,” the boxer tweeted yesterday.

“All money will go to the family. DM me with your bid.”

The GoFundMe page set up by Elaine McCann stands currently at just over €2,5000 – one quarter of the way to their €10,000 target.

“It was a neighbour from the opposite side of my road,” Harrington told the Irish Times when asked about the auction.

Their house went up in flames and everything was damaged. I’ve been told they won’t be able to move back in for a year.

“It’s little things you can’t get back, you know, like photographs and all this kind of stuff — they’re all gone now, memories that are in that house are gone.

“We’re a good community and everyone is pulling together. It’s in times like these that you need each other.”

The bidding is set to continue until Wednesday.

You can make a donation to the fund here.

