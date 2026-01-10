Kellie Harrington dominates on comeback at National Stadium

KELLIE HARRINGTON made a dominant return to competitive action at the National Stadium this afternoon.

Harrington, who celebrated her 36th birthday last month, will box for a 12th Elite National title next Saturday after comfortably dismissing the challenge of Zara Breslin.

The pair are familiar foes, but Tramore’s Breslin has never beaten Harrington, and the gulf in class was evident in this 60kg semi-final, with the double Olympic champion claiming a unaminous victory.

Harrington announced in August, a year on from her Paris Games triumph, that she was targeting a return at the Elite Nationals.

With a Mansion House exhibition match plus a training camp and mini-tournament in Portugal banked in recent weeks, the Dubliner looked sharp in dismissing her opponent.

Understandably, Harrington tired in the third and final round but had the win wrapped up by then as she showcased an array of shimmies and feints to go with powerful combinations that bamboozled opponents in Tokyo and Paris.

She will face Kellie McLoughlin, who won the title last year in her absence, in next Saturday’s decider. McLoughlin overcame Ella McDonald in the other semi.

Another double Olympian, Michaela Walsh, has the opportunity to extend her record-breaking feats in the championships at the historic venue next weekend.

The Belfast fighter is aiming for her 14th Elites crown, and all of her experience was on show as she picked off the energetic Niamh Fay in the first 57kg semi.

Walsh, 32, will face Sarah Cunningham in the final at the historic venue and, barring a major shock, will be once again the Elites champion.

World bronze medallist Grainne Walshe is also through to finals weekend, the Tullamore boxer seeing off the challenge of Ava Henry to set up a final with Linda Desmond.

It certainly wasn’t one-way traffic in their 65kg collision as Henry used her height advantage to good effect, but Walshe delivered when it mattered to produce a 4-1 victory in one of the bouts of the day.

In the day’s first contest, Ide Cashell enjoyed a 5-0 victory over Carol Coughlan in the 48kg category.

Louis Rooney won his all-Belfast encounter with Rickie Nesbitt in the men’s 50kg and will take on Sean Mari in next week’s final, after his unanimous success against Anthony Bozkaya.

Holy Trinity’s Clepson Dos Santos was a 4-1 winner in the afternoon’s most exciting contest as he defeated Scott Thompson at 55kg.