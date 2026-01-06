More Stories
Kellie Harrington set to compete at the National Elite Championships

The 36-year-old Olympian confirmed she was coming out of retirement last year.
7.40pm, 6 Jan 2026

KELLIE HARRINGTON is set to compete at the National Elite Championships, which begin on Friday at the National Stadium.

The Dubliner announced her retirement from boxing after winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But the 36-year-old subsequently performed a U-turn, announcing her intention to return last October and competing in an exhibition bout in December.

Harrington will now feature alongside other top names in Irish boxing, including Daina Moorehouse, Jenny Lehane, Michaela Walsh, Jude Gallagher, Dean Clancy, Jack Marley, Aoife O’Rourke, Grainne Walsh, and Patsy Joyce.

The quarter-finals will take place on Friday evening, with the semis starting at 3pm on Saturday.

Additional semi-finals are due to take place on 16 January, with the finals set for the following day.

Harrington, who has won 11 titles in previous years at this event, will compete in the 60kg semi-finals against Tramore BC’s Zara Breslin, in the seventh fight on Saturday.

The full schedule of fights is available here.

