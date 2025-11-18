Kelly Brady and Tara O'Hanlon called up to Ireland squad for Hungary

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Carla Ward has named a 23-player squad for an upcoming training camp in Marbella, Spain, which includes a behind-closed-doors international friendly against Hungary.

Kelly Brady receives her first official senior call-up after training with the squad ahead of last month’s Nations League promotion/relegation playoff win over Belgium.

The US-born former Ireland U19 international was recently named Women’s Premier Division Player of the Year after an outstanding season with Athlone Town. The 23-year-old is now listed as a free agent.

Tara O’Hanlon is called up to the squad for the first time since April 2023 after a horrific period with injury. The Manchester City left-sided youngster, currently on loan at Sunderland, is widely viewed as one of the brightest young talents in Irish football.

Number one goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan and Leanne Kiernan return after missing last month’s double-header against Belgium, which secured League A status for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

Heather Payne (Achilles) and Megan Connolly (foot) are ruled out along with Lily Agg (knee), while Jess Ziu and Amber Barrett are being afforded extra time to recover from knocks.

The Irish squad will assemble at their training base in Spain next Monday, 23 November, to spend the week together before facing Hungary on Saturday, 29 November.

Caps will indeed be awarded as the sides play for the 10th time at women’s senior level, Ireland having won 4-0 and 1-0 in the 2023 Nations League.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Sunderland), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Jessie Stapleton (Nottingham Forest – on loan), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest), Tara O’Hanlon (Sunderland – on loan), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jamie Finn (Sunderland), Tyler Toland (Durham), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Kelly Brady (Free Agent)

International Friendly

Ireland v Hungary

Saturday, November 29th

Marbella Football Center, Malaga, Spain

KO 11:30 (Irish Time)

Closed to the public