Kelly Cates to leave Sky Sports and join new presenting team for Match of the Day

SKY SPORTS PRESENTER Kelly Cates is set to join the BBC’s Match of the Day line-up when Gary Lineker leaves.

The 49-year-old is set to be part of a three-person presenting team alongside Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan from next season, with former England striker Lineker stepping down.

The news was first reported by Mail Sport on Sunday, and the PA news agency understands that although final contracts are not yet signed, Cates is poised to move on.

The BBC, Sky Sports and Cates’ management team declined to comment when contacted by PA.

Cates, Chapman and Logan will then share presenting duties for the flagship Match of the Day highlights show on a Saturday night, plus Match of the Day 2 on Sunday evenings.

Lineker, who has hosted the highlights programme since 1999, will continue to front the BBC’s live FA Cup coverage next season and its coverage of the 2026 World Cup finals.

Lineker said last month it had been a “joy and a privilege” to present Match of the Day but added on The Rest Is Football podcast: “I feel this is now the right time (to leave).

“I think the next contract they’re looking to do Match of the Day slightly differently, so I think it makes sense for someone else to take the helm.”

Cates has been a main presenter with Sky since 2017 and already works for the BBC as a radio presenter, fronting Radio 5 Live’s Tuesday night sports coverage. She has worked on its tournament coverage since 2016.