Waterford's Kelyn Cassidy defeats Mexican Arriaga to claim Ireland's first win at the Worlds

WATERFORD’S KELYN CASSIDY got Ireland off the mark at the 2021 AIBA World Elite Men’s Boxing Championships in Belgrade with a sensational performance to beat Mexican Olvera Arriaga and advance to the last 16 at 80kg.

Cassidy, whom earlier this month won his first Irish Senior title with a shock stoppage of Cork’s Tommy Hyde, was more refined over three rounds with Olvera, smoothly out-boxing his cruder foe over nine brilliant minutes.

The 24-year-old was awarded every round on all five judges’ scorecards, earning a unanimous-decision victory in his first ever World Championship bout.

Saviours Crystal's Kelyn Cassidy (file pic). Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Cassidy will face Tajikistan’s Shabbos Negmatulloev, a Tokyo Olympian, in his last-16 bout next week.

The Saviours Crystal fighter was Ireland’s final hope of earning a victory at this year’s Worlds: a young and internationally inexperienced team had until his bout struggled, with Ricky Nesbitt’s defeat to Uzbek Nodrjon Mirakhmor at 48kg earlier today leaving only Cassidy with a chance of extending Ireland’s interests into week two in Belgrade.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Cassidy is a regular sparring partner of Irish amateur boxing great Joe Ward, now operating in the professional ranks, and a victory versus Tajik Negmatulloev next week would see him fight for a medal at the next stage.