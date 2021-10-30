Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 30 October 2021
Waterford's Kelyn Cassidy defeats Mexican Arriaga to claim Ireland's first win at the Worlds

A young and inexperienced Irish team had suffered only defeat until surprise Irish Elite champion Cassidy progressed to the last 16.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Oct 2021, 3:55 PM
Kelyn Cassidy celebrates (file pic).
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

WATERFORD’S KELYN CASSIDY got Ireland off the mark at the 2021 AIBA World Elite Men’s Boxing Championships in Belgrade with a sensational performance to beat Mexican Olvera Arriaga and advance to the last 16 at 80kg.

Cassidy, whom earlier this month won his first Irish Senior title with a shock stoppage of Cork’s Tommy Hyde, was more refined over three rounds with Olvera, smoothly out-boxing his cruder foe over nine brilliant minutes.

The 24-year-old was awarded every round on all five judges’ scorecards, earning a unanimous-decision victory in his first ever World Championship bout.

Cassidy will face Tajikistan's Shabbos Negmatulloev, a Tokyo Olympian, in his last-16 bout next week.

Cassidy will face Tajikistan’s Shabbos Negmatulloev, a Tokyo Olympian, in his last-16 bout next week.

The Saviours Crystal fighter was Ireland’s final hope of earning a victory at this year’s Worlds: a young and internationally inexperienced team had until his bout struggled, with Ricky Nesbitt’s defeat to Uzbek Nodrjon Mirakhmor at 48kg earlier today leaving only Cassidy with a chance of extending Ireland’s interests into week two in Belgrade.

Cassidy is a regular sparring partner of Irish amateur boxing great Joe Ward, now operating in the professional ranks, and a victory versus Tajik Negmatulloev next week would see him fight for a medal at the next stage.

The42 Team
