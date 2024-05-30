Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kelyn Cassidy was beaten on a 3-2 split decision at the final Olympic qualifier on Thursday. Joe Walsh/IABA
Boxing

Irish duo's Olympic dreams over after tough defeats at final qualifier

Kelyn Cassidy and Sean Mari both lost in Bangkok on Thursday.
5.52pm, 30 May 2024
785
0

IRISH DUO KELYN Cassidy and Sean Mari both suffered heartbreaking defeats as their Olympic qualification dreams came to an end in Bangkok on Thursday.

Waterford’s Cassidy was beaten by the narrowest of margins as he lost a 3-2 split decision to world bronze medallist Gazimagomed Jalidov in the last 16 of the 80kg division at the Second World Qualification Tournament.

There was further bitter disappointment for Ireland later on Thursday afternoon as Dubliner Sean Mari was forced to retire with a hand injury against Malaysia’s Ariffin Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum.

Mari suffered the injury in beating Muhammad Faheem of Pakistan in his opening bout in the 51kg division last weekend, and persevered for two rounds of his last-32 contest on Thursday before withdrawing.

Team Ireland will be hoping for better fortunes on Friday morning when Tokyo bronze medallist Aidan Walsh will aim to clinch his Paris qualification with victory over Jordan’s Zeyad Eashash.

Also on Friday morning, Daina Moorehouse meets Armenia’s Anush Grigoryan in the last 16 of the women’s 50kg division, while in the evening session, Gráinne Walsh takes on Sedja Sanogo of the Ivory Coast in the 66kg last 16.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     