Ken Doherty misses out on Crucible appearance and loses World Snooker Tour card

KEN DOHERTY HAS lost his World Tour Snooker card after suffering defeat in the World Snooker Championship qualifiers.

His 6-3 defeat to Mark King in the third qualifier also means he will miss out on reaching the Crucible this year. It would have been the Dubliner’s first appearance at the prestigious venue since 2014.

Doherty, who won the world title in 1997, kept his professional snooker career alive when he defeated Fraser Patrick in his second qualifying round match on Friday night.

The 50-year-old received an invitational tour card in 2017 after previously falling outside the top-64 in the world rankings and has now been relegated from the main tour.

Elsewhere, Gerard Greene in action against Tom Ford, who is aiming to reach the Crucible for the fourth time, while Fergal O’Brien defeated Luca Brecel in the third round of qualifying on Saturday.

