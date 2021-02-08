BE PART OF THE TEAM

Irish boxing legend Egan to shed light on alcohol addiction in upcoming TG4 documentary

The Dubliner won Olympic silver in Beijing in 2008 but faced a subsequent fight with severe alcoholism, an issue he’ll explore on Wednesday’s ‘Finné’.

By Gavan Casey Monday 8 Feb 2021, 4:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,447 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5348867

BEIJING OLYMPIC SILVER medallist Kenneth Egan will be the subject of this week’s episode of award-winning documentary series Finné on TG4, which will air at 9:30 on Wednesday night.

The Clondalkin native, who won 10 consecutive Irish titles across two weight classes and took Olympic silver at 81kg, will speak about his battle with severe alcoholism which spiralled out of control upon his return to Ireland as a national hero 2008.

Neilstown BC’s Egan is now 10 and a half years sober and these days speaks candidly about his relationship with alcohol and specifically binge-drinking, which began when he was a child and which he would later learn was connected to his suffering from anxiety.

Wednesday’s documentary will also explore the reality of athletes achieving their goals and finding themselves at a dead end, with Egan previously admitting he found his ring success as difficult to compute as past failures.

Finné, the first series of which was awarded the Human Rights award at the Justice Media Awards in 2019, explores the personal testimony of figures who have battled through trying times and sheds light on the darkest corners of Irish society. The Netflix-inspired series is produced by Aisling Ni Fhlaitheartha for Galway’s Tua Films alongside series producer and originator Paddy Hayes and presented by RTÉ’s courts correspondent, Orla O’Donnell.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

