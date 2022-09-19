Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 19 September 2022
Advertisement

Two-time All-Star joins Maurice Sheridan's Mayo U20 backroom team

Kenneth Mortimer has been added to the set-up.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 19 Sep 2022, 1:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,458 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5870228
Kenneth Mortimer during the 1997 season.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Kenneth Mortimer during the 1997 season.
Kenneth Mortimer during the 1997 season.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MAURICE SHERIDAN HAS added legendary Mayo footballer Kenneth Mortimer to his county U20 football backroom team. 

Sheridan was recently reappointed to the role for the 2023 season, his third year in charge 

He bolstered his backroom team with the addition of Mortimer, brother of fellow Mayo great Trevor and Conor. Kenneth won All-Stars at corner-back in 1996 and 1997, lining out in the ’96 All-Ireland final and replay against Meath.

Mortimer has been involved as coach with his adapter Claremorris in recent years. Prior to that he managed home club Shrule/Glencorrib and the Mayo Masters team. 

Ex-Mayo defender Peader Gardiner has also been confirmed as part of the set-up. He coached the Mayo ladies footballers in 2022 under Michael Moyles. 

Joining Mortimer and Gardiner are Kieran Murphy, Mark Ryan and Sean McLoughlin, while a goalkeeping coach will be appointed in the coming weeks.  

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“We wanted to have all these appointments nailed down early so managers and selectors have an opportunity to get out and see these players in action with their clubs in the coming weeks,” said Mayo chairman Seamus Tuohy.

“There is a lot of talent coming through at present and the future certainly looks bright for the county going forward.”

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie