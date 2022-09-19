Two-time All-Star joins Maurice Sheridan's Mayo U20 backroom team

MAURICE SHERIDAN HAS added legendary Mayo footballer Kenneth Mortimer to his county U20 football backroom team.

Sheridan was recently reappointed to the role for the 2023 season, his third year in charge

He bolstered his backroom team with the addition of Mortimer, brother of fellow Mayo great Trevor and Conor. Kenneth won All-Stars at corner-back in 1996 and 1997, lining out in the ’96 All-Ireland final and replay against Meath.

Mortimer has been involved as coach with his adapter Claremorris in recent years. Prior to that he managed home club Shrule/Glencorrib and the Mayo Masters team.

Ex-Mayo defender Peader Gardiner has also been confirmed as part of the set-up. He coached the Mayo ladies footballers in 2022 under Michael Moyles.

Joining Mortimer and Gardiner are Kieran Murphy, Mark Ryan and Sean McLoughlin, while a goalkeeping coach will be appointed in the coming weeks.

“We wanted to have all these appointments nailed down early so managers and selectors have an opportunity to get out and see these players in action with their clubs in the coming weeks,” said Mayo chairman Seamus Tuohy.

“There is a lot of talent coming through at present and the future certainly looks bright for the county going forward.”