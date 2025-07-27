Dominant Kerry turn on the style on All-Ireland final day to defeat Donegal

Kerry 1-26

Donegal 0-19

THE FINAL FLOURISH on a supremely dominant day for Kerry football came in the form of the only goal of the game.

A chain of passes along the Cusack Stand side culminated in Killian Spillane feeding Joe O’Connor inside and the Austin Stacks man blasted a drive to the net past Shaun Patton.

With that last minute strike Donegal’s defeat was confirmed, but in truth the signs had been there throughout that Sam Maguire was heading to the south-west as Jack O’Connor collected his fifth title as manager.

Kerry were in blistering form in the opening period, exploding from the blocks as they chalked up 0-7 after nine minutes and had scored 0-13 by the close of the opening quarter.

David Clifford didn’t touch the ball until the ninth minute when he sweetly struck over a two-pointer from play and he finished the half with the same scoring act, brilliantly splitting the posts after Paudie Clifford patiently held the ball around the middle until the hooter blasted, then accelerated into space and fed his brother on the loop.

Kerry were ahead 0-17 to 0-10 at the interval, full value for that position of scoreboard supremacy. They disrupteed Shaun Patton’s kickout early on with Mark O’Shea and Joe O’Connor ruling the skies. Gavin White notched two early points for Kerry, while Sean O’Brien and Dylan Geaney both weighed in with a brace of points apiece in the first half as well.

Kerry's Mark O'Shea and Michael Langan of Donegal. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Donegal were gasping for air in the face of the early Kerry onslaught. They trailed by nine points entering the second quarter but stirred themselves to show signs of life. Michael Murphy atoned for knocking a straightforward free against the upright by hitting two points, while Oisin Gallen and Conor O’Donnell also showed up in the scoring sense.

A seven-point deficit faced Donegal at the break while Ciaran Thompson also went off injured in that first-half, another setback for the Ulster champions.

More to follow…

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue) 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort) 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort), 9. Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes)

10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare), 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paudie Clifford (Fossa). 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St. Eunan’s)

7. Caolan McColgan (St Patrick’s Muff), 4. Peadar Mogan (St. Naul’s), 3. Brendan McCole (St. Naul’s),

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 2. Finnbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill)

20. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana), 9. Michael Langan (St. Michael’s)

10. Shane O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s), 11. Ciarán Thompson (Naomh Conaill), 12. Ciarán Moore (St. Eunan’s)

15. Oisín Gallen (Seán Mac Cumhaills), 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly), 13. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh)

Subs

25. Dáire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair) for Thompson (inj) (23)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

