Monday 25 July 2022
Is this the start of a Kerry dynasty?

Marc Ó Sé: ‘They’re going to be around for a long while, but I don’t think that gives them a God given right to say they’re going to win the Sam Maguire for the next few years.’

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 25 Jul 2022, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,868 Views 1 Comment
The Kerry team celebrate.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WHEN THE DUST settles on Kerry’s All-Ireland win, the discussion will turn to their what the future holds for this team. 

Sean O’Shea described finally lifting Sam Maguire as a “weight off the shoulders.” So with the baggage of past failures now shedded, can they go on to dominate over the next few years?

“It’s hard to know that to be honest,” responded Marc Ó Sé to that question on the latest episode of The42 GAA Weekly

“With the Kerry team, you’re certainly looking at a shifting of the guard alright. The likes of David Moran who after coming off at half-time will possibly be thinking, ‘Is this the end of the road?’

“All these older guys, Stephen O’Brien, Paul Geaney, David Moran, Paul Murphy coming off the bench, I’m sure they’ll be thinking (about their futures). But Kerry are always going to be there. 

“I genuinely think any team has a great chance of winning this competition. There’s a very much level playing field there at the moment. Kerry got over the line yesterday. Can you imagine a Dublin team if they got Paul Mannion, Con O’Callaghan and maybe even Jack McCaffrey back.

“To say Kerry are going to be around for a while, there’s no doubt they are. They’re going to be around for a long while, but I don’t think that gives them a God given right to say they’re going to win the Sam Maguire for the next few years.

“They’ll have tough tests against very good teams, Tyrone will come back, Derry, Armagh will improve again after last year. I think it’s in a very healthy place at the moment in terms of who can win it. In the last three years we’ve had Dublin, Tyrone, Kerry. It would have been good for the game if Galway had won. 

“Galway need to build on this, bring in more players and everyone has a chance in this competition.”

To listen to the full episode, go to members.the42.ie.

Kevin O'Brien
