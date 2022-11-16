Kerry FC secure licence to join League of Ireland

KERRY FC HAVE secured an SSE Airtricity First Division licence for the 2023 League of Ireland campaign, meaning the county will be represented in the League of Ireland for the first time next season.

The club, based in Tralee, will play their home games at Mounthawk Park.

In a statement, the club said: “Kerry Football Club is delighted to announce that it has been successful in its application to secure an SSE Airtricity First Division licence for the 2023 League of Ireland Season.

“It has been a dream for many years to provide the highest level of senior football in the kingdom of Kerry. Being able to provide this full pathway for all soccer players in Kerry is something that the soccer community has always longed for.

We are at a new dawn and have never been as excited to begin this journey. It has been a little over 20 years since Kerry first played on the national stage at the U21 level versus Waterford United under the lights at Mounthawk Park, and we are very much looking forward to bringing those Friday night lights back for the players and community.”

Club director Steven Conway added: “A dream come true, from watching my brother David captain Kerry versus Waterford 20 years ago on that historic night, being a former Kerry player for many years, it fills me with immense pride and emotion to fulfil this dream and now give it to every young boy and girl in the county.”

The news came as the FAI confirmed the following clubs have been awarded licences for the 2023 League of Ireland season:

Clubs awarded an SSE Airtricity Premier Division licence:

Bohemian FC, Cork City FC, Derry City FC, Drogheda United FC, Dundalk FC, Finn Harps FC, Galway United FC, Longford Town FC, Shamrock Rovers FC, Shelbourne FC, Sligo Rovers FC, St Patrick’s Athletic FC, UCD AFC, Waterford FC

Clubs awarded an SSE Airtricity First Division licence:

Athlone Town FC, Bray Wanderers FC, Cobh Ramblers FC, Kerry FC, Treaty United FC, Wexford FC

