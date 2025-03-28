KERRY HAVE NAMED THEIR team for Sunday’s Allianz division 1 football final, with fears around just how strong the lineouts might be, following a period of negative coverage around the worth of the league.
In the case of Kerry, they have a long lay off until 19 April against the winners of Cork and Limerick. However, Mayo have a tight turnaround again, with their Connacht opener against Sligo on 6 April.
Advertisement
Kerry make just one change to the team played the final regulation game of the league against Galway; Barry Dan O’Sullivan comes into midfield ahead of Sean O’Brien.
Kerry
1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)
2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
5. Gavin White (Dr Crokes), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)
8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kerry name a strong team for Sunday's NFL division 1 final
KERRY HAVE NAMED THEIR team for Sunday’s Allianz division 1 football final, with fears around just how strong the lineouts might be, following a period of negative coverage around the worth of the league.
In the case of Kerry, they have a long lay off until 19 April against the winners of Cork and Limerick. However, Mayo have a tight turnaround again, with their Connacht opener against Sligo on 6 April.
Kerry make just one change to the team played the final regulation game of the league against Galway; Barry Dan O’Sullivan comes into midfield ahead of Sean O’Brien.
Kerry
1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)
2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
5. Gavin White (Dr Crokes), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)
8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)
10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)
13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle),15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Kerry League Mayo Team news