Kerry name a strong team for Sunday's NFL division 1 final

KERRY HAVE NAMED THEIR team for Sunday’s Allianz division 1 football final, with fears around just how strong the lineouts might be, following a period of negative coverage around the worth of the league.

In the case of Kerry, they have a long lay off until 19 April against the winners of Cork and Limerick. However, Mayo have a tight turnaround again, with their Connacht opener against Sligo on 6 April.

Kerry make just one change to the team played the final regulation game of the league against Galway; Barry Dan O’Sullivan comes into midfield ahead of Sean O’Brien.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Gavin White (Dr Crokes), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle),15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)