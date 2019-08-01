Keane makes one change for Kerry's Super 8s trip to Meath

DAVID MORAN HAS fully recovered from a foot injury to start for Kerry in Saturday’s All-Ireland senior football championship Super 8s clash against Meath in Navan.

Moran missed the round two draw with Donegal at Croke Park but comes back into Peter Keane’s starting XV for this weekend, as the Kingdom bid to book their place in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Diarmuid O’Connor is the man to make way for the returning Moran in the only change in personnel from last time out, with Gavin White again captaining Kerry from midfield.

After hammering Mayo in their first Super 8s game and then drawing with Donegal a fortnight ago, Keane’s side know victory over Meath would assure them of a place in the last four.

The game throws in at 6pm at Páirc Tailteann.

Kerry:

1. Shane Ryan

2. Jason Foley

3. Tadhg Morley

4. Tom O’Sullivan

5. Paul Murphy

6. Gavin Crowley

7. Shane Enright

8. David Moran

9. Adrian Spillane

10. Gavin White (captain)

11. Sean O’Shea

12. Stephen O’Brien

13. David Clifford

14. Paul Geaney

15. Killian Spillane.

Source: Kerry GAA

