Dublin: 13 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Kerry SFC draw throws up tasty ties, while Tipperary SHC sides discover fate

The Munster MHC and MFC draws were also made tonight.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 29 Jun 2020, 9:08 PM
16 minutes ago 554 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5136616
Dr Crokes' Michael Moloney and David Clifford of East Kerry during the county final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Dr Crokes' Michael Moloney and David Clifford of East Kerry during the county final.
Dr Crokes' Michael Moloney and David Clifford of East Kerry during the county final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DR CROKES WILL face Austin Stacks the standout tie of the Kerry SFC opening round following tonight’s draw.

The 16-team competition will be run-off on a knock-out basis as 2017 All-Ireland champions Crokes face the Tralee club who were last county champions in 2014.

The rivals, who are the two most successful clubs in the county, met in the 2013 county final when the Killarney outfit prevailed. Another Killarney versus Tralee tie takes place in the form of Killarney Legion against Kerins O’Rahillys. 

Holders East Kerry, who have been bolstered by the Rathmore contingent following their relegation in 2019, will face Feale Rangers for a place in the quarter-finals.

Kerry SFC

Last 16
Mid Kerry vs Kilcummin
Feale Rangers vs East Kerry
Dingle vs Templenoe
St Kierans vs South Kerry
Kenmare Shamrocks vs Shannon Rangers
Killarney Legion vs Kerins O’Rahillys
Dr Crokes vs Austin Stacks
St Brendans vs West Kerry

The Tipperary SHC draw was also made as All-Ireland finalists Borris Ileigh were drawn in Group 4 alongside Burgess, Upperchurch Drombane and Toomevara.

Round 1 of the group stages will take place on the weekend of 25-26 July.

Tipperary SHC round 1

Group 1
Kildangan vs JK Brackens
Drom & Inch vs Roscrea

Group 2
Eire Og Anacarty vs Clonoutly Rossmore
Nenagh Eire Og vs Holycross Ballycahill

Group 3
Moycarkey Borris vs Loughmore Castleiney
Thurles Sarsfields vs Kilruane MacDonaghs

Group 4 
Burgess vs Upperchurch Drombane
Toomevara vs Borris Ileigh

Meanwhile, the draws for the Munster minor football and hurling championships were also made tonight.

The Munster MHC will see Kerry, who are competing in the competition for the first time since 2014, face Tipperary in the quarter-final while Cork and Clare clash on the opposite side.

Waterford and reigning champions Limerick await the victors in the last four.

Munster MHC

Quarter-finals
Kerry vs Tipperary
Cork vs Clare

Semi-finals
Waterford vs Kerry/Tipperary
Limerick vs Cork/Clare

On the football front, Munster champions Kerry and All-Ireland holders Cork are on a collision course in the semi-finals. 

Munster MFC

Quarter-finals
Clare vs Tipperary
Limerick vs Waterford

Semi-finals
Kerry vs Cork
Clare/Tipperary vs Limerick/Waterford

