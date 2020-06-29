Kerry SFC draw throws up tasty ties, while Tipperary SHC sides discover fate

Dr Crokes' Michael Moloney and David Clifford of East Kerry during the county final.

DR CROKES WILL face Austin Stacks the standout tie of the Kerry SFC opening round following tonight’s draw.

The 16-team competition will be run-off on a knock-out basis as 2017 All-Ireland champions Crokes face the Tralee club who were last county champions in 2014.

The rivals, who are the two most successful clubs in the county, met in the 2013 county final when the Killarney outfit prevailed. Another Killarney versus Tralee tie takes place in the form of Killarney Legion against Kerins O’Rahillys.

Holders East Kerry, who have been bolstered by the Rathmore contingent following their relegation in 2019, will face Feale Rangers for a place in the quarter-finals.

Kerry SFC

Last 16

Mid Kerry vs Kilcummin

Feale Rangers vs East Kerry

Dingle vs Templenoe

St Kierans vs South Kerry

Kenmare Shamrocks vs Shannon Rangers

Killarney Legion vs Kerins O’Rahillys

Dr Crokes vs Austin Stacks

St Brendans vs West Kerry

The Tipperary SHC draw was also made as All-Ireland finalists Borris Ileigh were drawn in Group 4 alongside Burgess, Upperchurch Drombane and Toomevara.

Round 1 of the group stages will take place on the weekend of 25-26 July.

Tipperary SHC round 1

Group 1

Kildangan vs JK Brackens

Drom & Inch vs Roscrea

Group 2

Eire Og Anacarty vs Clonoutly Rossmore

Nenagh Eire Og vs Holycross Ballycahill

Group 3

Moycarkey Borris vs Loughmore Castleiney

Thurles Sarsfields vs Kilruane MacDonaghs

Group 4

Burgess vs Upperchurch Drombane

Toomevara vs Borris Ileigh

Meanwhile, the draws for the Munster minor football and hurling championships were also made tonight.

The Munster MHC will see Kerry, who are competing in the competition for the first time since 2014, face Tipperary in the quarter-final while Cork and Clare clash on the opposite side.

Waterford and reigning champions Limerick await the victors in the last four.

Munster MHC

Quarter-finals

Kerry vs Tipperary

Cork vs Clare

Semi-finals

Waterford vs Kerry/Tipperary

Limerick vs Cork/Clare

On the football front, Munster champions Kerry and All-Ireland holders Cork are on a collision course in the semi-finals.

Munster MFC

Quarter-finals

Clare vs Tipperary

Limerick vs Waterford

Semi-finals

Kerry vs Cork

Clare/Tipperary vs Limerick/Waterford

