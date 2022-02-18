Clifford on the bench as Jack O'Connor names Kerry team to face Donegal

KERRY HAVE MADE two changes to the team that defeated Dublin ahead of their meeting with Donegal in Fitzgerald Stadium.

David Clifford, who played in the Sigerson Cup final last Wednesday, is on the bench with Templenoe’s Killian Spillane coming into the side. Clifford’s UL lost out 1-6 to 0-12 versus NUIG in Carlow.

In goals, Shane Ryan replaces Shane Murphy. Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry continue their partnership in midfield while Gavin White misses out as he continues to recover from injury.

Jack O’Connor’s outfit are undefeated in the league so far. Their tie against Donegal is on Sunday, February 20th, at 1:45 pm in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Elsewhere, Kieran McGeeney has named his team to take on Monaghan on Saturday night. There is one change from the team that defeated Tyrone in the second round of the league. Paddy Burns comes into the side in place of Greg McCabe.

Throw-in is at 5.30 pm and the fixture is live on BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport NI website.

Kerry (vs Donegal)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Dan O Donoghue (Spa, Killarney), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Gaeltacht)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil) 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe) 11 .Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) 12. Dara Moynihan (Spa, Killarney)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa) 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle) 15. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

Armagh (vs Monaghan)

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppen)

2. Paddy Burns (Peadar Ó Doirnín), 3. Aidan Forker (Maghery), 4. Aaron McKay (Dromintee)

5. Connair Mackin (Camlough), 6. Niall Rowland (Ballymacnab), 7. Jarly Og Burns (Silverbridge)

8. Ciaran Mackin (Camlough), 9. Stephen Sheridan (Peadar Ó Doirnín)

10. Jemar Hall (Peadar Ó Doirnín), 11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab), 12. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann)

13. Jason Duffy (St Patrick’s) , 14. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers), 15. Aidan Nugent (St Patrick’s)