David Clifford named in Kerry squad for Dublin visit as Mayo make one change for Tyrone

DAVID CLIFFORD HAS been named in the Kerry squad for the first time in the league as Jack O’Connor’s side prepare to welcome Dublin to Tralee on Saturday night.
Clifford has been absent for the first two rounds due to an ankle issue, with O’Connor recently saying that the injury will “curtail him for a while.” However, the Fossa forward has been included among the replacements while the team contains five changes from the side that defeated Derry.
Mike Breen and Brian Ó Beaglaoich come into the half-back line while Joe O’Connor comes in to partner Diarmuid O’Connor at midfield.
Darragh Lyne slots into the half-forward line and Paul Geaney makes his first start of the year with Conor and Dylan Geaney in the full-forward line.
Team Announcement: Kerry vs Dublin - Allianz Football League, Division 1, Round 3.
Meanwhile, Mayo have made one change to the side that will welcome Tyrone to MacHale Park. Eoghan McLaughlin comes in to replace Sam Callinan as Kevin McStay’s side look to pick up their first win of the campaign.
Kerry XV v Dublin – Saturday, 15 February, Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm
1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
2. Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
5. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht),
8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks),
Kerry XV v Dublin – Saturday, 15 February, Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm
1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
2. Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
5. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht),
8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks),
10. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion),
13. Conor Geaney (Dingle), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
Subs:
16. Seán Coffey (Beaufort)
17. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)
18. Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)
19. Ruairí Murphy (Listry)
20. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)
21. David Clifford (Fossa)
22. Tom Leo O’Sullivan (Dingle)
23. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)
24. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
25. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)
26. Keith Evans (Keel)
27. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
Mayo XV v Tyrone – Sunday, 16 February, Mac Hale Park, 1.45pm (TG4)
1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)
2. Sean Morahan (Castlebar Mitchels), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)
5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount Carramore), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)
8. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
10. Conor Reid (Moy Davitts), 11. Fergal Boland (Aghamore), 12 Davitt Neary (Breaffy)
13. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields), 14. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead)
