Kerry name team for All-Ireland semi-final showdown with Tyrone

KERRY MANAGER PETER Keane has named his team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final meeting with Tyrone at Croke Park [3.30pm, RTÉ2, Sky Sports Arena].

And Keane has stuck with the same starting 15 that lined out for the Munster final win over Cork on 25 July.

Shane Ryan continues in goal, with a full-back line of Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Jason Foley and Tom O’Sullivan.

Paul Murphy captains the side from centre-back, with Mike Breen and Gavin White completing the half-back line.

In midfield, David Moran and Jack Barry continue their partnership.

Diarmuid O’Connor – who had been an injury concern – Seán O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien line out in the half-forward line, with the familiar trio of David Clifford, Paul Geaney and Paudie Clifford starting in the full-forward line.

Meanwhile Dara Moynihan comes onto the Kerry bench, having missed the Munster final win over Cork due to injury.

Kerry (to play Tyrone)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2 Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) (capt), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle), 15. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

Substitutes:

16. Kieran Fitzgibbon (Kenmare Shamrocks)

17. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

18. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

19. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

20. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

21. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)

22. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

23. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromada)

24. Jack Sherwood (Firies)

25. Pa Killkenny (Glenbeigh-Glencar)

26. Dara Moynihan (Spa)



