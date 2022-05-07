Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 7 May 2022
Advertisement

McGlynn grabs two goals as Kerry progress to Munster final with 10-point win

The Kingdom will face either Cork or Waterford in the provincial decider.

By Ger McCarthy Saturday 7 May 2022, 5:24 PM
34 minutes ago 691 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5757514
Erica McGlynn in action for Kerry.
Image: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE
Erica McGlynn in action for Kerry.
Erica McGlynn in action for Kerry.
Image: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

Kerry 2-12

Tipperary 0-8

Ger McCarthy reports at Páirc Uí Rinn

KERRY ARE THROUGH to the TG4 Munster senior final following a convincing win over Tipperary at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday afternoon.

Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s changes were full value for their victory, which was built on a commanding first half display highlighted by two Erica McGlynn goals.

The Kingdom, who will play Cork or Waterford in the provincial decider, enjoyed the brighter start with Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (free) splitting the posts inside five minutes.

Niamh Carmody added to Tipperary’s woes with her side’s third score as Kerry dominated possession and territory for much of the opening exchanges.

Kerry underlined their quality with a superb goal after 9 minutes. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh set up McGlynn to palm the ball into the net following a flowing move.

An Emma Morrissey free got Tipp on the scoreboard but their opponents’ response was swift. with Niamh Ní Chonchúir pointing making it 1-4 to 0-1.

Starved of possession and forced on the back foot, Tipp’s massed defence kept Kerry at bay for a time.

The remainder of one-sided first half saw Kerry’s full-forward McGlynn steal in to score a second goal and Emma Morrissey’s frees keep Tipp within touching distance. Yet, Kerry’s 2-7 to 0-4 interval lead was well deserved.

Anna Rose Kennedy and Danielle O’Leary exchanged points shortly after the restart as Tipp enjoyed one of their best spells.

Peter Creedon’s team only had an Emma Morrissey free to show for their efforts, however, and a comfortable Kerry led 2-8 to 0-6 with 15 minutes remaining.

The eventual winners added four scores in reply – McGlynn, Ní Chonchúir, Danielle O’Leary and Lorraine Scanlon all finding their range.

Tipp could have little argument with the outcome and Lidl National League Division 2 champions Kerry will provide stiff opposition for Cork or Waterford in the Munster Final.

Scorers for Kerry: E McGlynn (2-2), N Ní Chonchúir (0-4), D O’Leary (0-2), L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (0-1free), N Carmody, P McCarthy, L Scanlon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: E Morrissey (0-6, 0-5 frees), E Cronin (0-1), A R Kennedy (0-1).

Kerry: C Butler; C O’Brien, K Cronin, E Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; C Lynch, A Galvin (captain); P McCarthy, N Carmody, L Scanlon; N Ní Chonchúir, E McGlynn, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Subs: D O’Leary for P McCarthy (19, inj), C Evans for C O’Brien (45), A Dillane for N Carmody (46), K Brosnan for E McGlynn (53).

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; L Morrissey, M Curley (captain), E Kelly; C Davey, N Martin, N Towey; A R Kennedy, L Spillane; S English, M Creedon, E Cronin; C O’Dwyer, E Morrissey, M Murphy.

Subs: C Hennessey for S English (ht), E Moore for C Davey (40), N Mackey for M Creedon (40).

Referee: P Smith (Waterford).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ger McCarthy
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie