2:45PM

Good afternoon, folks. At long last, the second of this year’s All-Ireland senior football semi-finals is here.

With Mayo awaiting in 11 September’s final, Kerry and Tyrone will do battle at Croke Park from 3.30pm.

Tyrone will be hoping to have better fortunes than their minors, who were narrowly beaten by Meath in the All-Ireland final earlier on (read our report on that game, courtesy of Fintan O’Toole, here).