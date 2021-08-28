Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Saturday 28 August 2021
Tyrone 0-5 Kerry 0-5

22 – Stephen O’Brien puts the ball in the net but it’s ruled out for a square ball. Sean O’Shea could possibly have scored himself instead of giving the pass to O’Brien – big missed opportunity for Kerry.

 

Tyrone 0-5 Kerry 0-5

21 – David Clifford scores from play again, his third point of the game brings the teams level.

 

Tyrone 0-5 Kerry 0-4

19 – Kerry’s first point in nine minutes comes via a Sean O’Shea free just before the water break.

 

Tyrone 0-5 Kerry 0-3

18 – Another goal chance for Kerry but David Clifford fires his effort across the face of goal. 

 

Tyrone 0-5 Kerry 0-3

15 – This time it’s full-back Ronan McNamee who’s on the attack and he increases Tyrone’s lead. Paul Geaney gets a chance to hit back but his shot goes wide.

 

 

Tyrone 0-4 Kerry 0-3

12 – Kerry unhappy as Stephen O’Brien appears to be fouled by Conor McKenna, but referee David Coldrick disagrees. Michael McKernan then gets forward to kick Tyrone back into the lead. Another Tyrone chance follows for Kieran McGeary but his effort is off target.

 

 

Tyrone 0-3 Kerry 0-3

9 – Powerful running from Peter Harte, who shows great composure and Tyrone all of a sudden were in the ascendancy. However, after being set up by David Clifford, Sean O’Shea issues an immediate response for Kerry.

 

 

Kerry 0-2 Tyrone 0-2

7 – After taking a mark, Mattie Donnelly scores to level the game for Tyrone.

 

Kerry 0-2 Tyrone 0-1

6 – Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan comes forward to take a 45 and he converts to open his side’s account.

 

Kerry 0-2 Tyrone 0-0

5 – Kerry goal chance for Sean O’Shea but his tame effort is blocked by Michael O’Neill. The Kingdom doing all the early pressing so far.

 

Kerry 0-2 Tyrone 0-0

4 – Dara Moynihan tees up David Clifford and, after claiming the mark, he gets his second point of the afternoon.

 

 

Kerry 0-1 Tyrone 0-0

1 – Great start for Kerry through David Clifford. He didn’t score from play in the Munster final against Cork but it takes him only 20 seconds to do so on this occasion.

 

 

Kerry 0-0 Tyrone 0-0

1 – The action is underway at Croke Park!

Here’s how the teams will start…

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
5. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore – captain), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

26. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)
13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle), 15. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland), 3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran), 4. Pádraig Hampsey (Coalisland – captain)
18. Frank Burns (Pomeroy), 6. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy), 7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan), 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

10. Conor Meyler (Omagh), 11. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe), 12. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
13. Darren McCurry (Edendork), 14. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick), 15. Conor McKenna (Eglish)

Things got fairly heated between Sean Cavanagh and Pat Spillane on RTÉ a moment ago!

Stick with us here and we’ll keep you up to date on the clash of the Munster and Ulster champions.

Good afternoon, folks. At long last, the second of this year’s All-Ireland senior football semi-finals is here.

With Mayo awaiting in 11 September’s final, Kerry and Tyrone will do battle at Croke Park from 3.30pm.

Tyrone will be hoping to have better fortunes than their minors, who were narrowly beaten by Meath in the All-Ireland final earlier on (read our report on that game, courtesy of Fintan O’Toole, here).

