This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He’s got to a stage where he’s not going to play for England' - Kilbane on Ireland's pursuit of Bamford

The Virgin Media pundit has questioned the commitment of the Leeds United striker and Will Keane, while backing the inclusion of Padraig Amond.

By Caoimhin Reilly Friday 8 Mar 2019, 2:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,442 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4530745
Patrick Bamford celebrating a goal for Leeds this season.
Image: Nick Potts
Patrick Bamford celebrating a goal for Leeds this season.
Patrick Bamford celebrating a goal for Leeds this season.
Image: Nick Potts

KEVIN KILBANE HAS backed Ireland manager Mick McCarthy in his attempts to build his best team, but still harbours doubts over the country’s pursuit of striker Patrick Bamford.

McCarthy confirmed yesterday that the Leeds striker is intending to pledge his international allegiance to the Boys in Green, qualifying through his maternal grandparents.

However, Kilbane still has reservations about Bamford’s commitment given that he represented Ireland just once, at U18 level, before playing the remainder of his underage internationals with England.

“He’s available and Mick is quite right that when he says that he’s got a duty to put the best team available to him on the pitch, the best 11, the best 23,” Kilbane said today, speaking at Virgin Media’s launch of their Spectacular Week of Sport.

“Patrick Bamford does qualify for us, [but] his first choice was always England.

“He’s got to a stage where he’s not going to play for England and he’s been deemed not good enough, but who’s to say that if he’s 28 or 29 and scoring goals at a top-level that that wouldn’t be available to him?

Personally, I’d want to back myself to play for the country that I want to play for.”

Ipswich Town forward, Will Keane’s name has also entered the fray regarding a possible declaration for McCarthy’s men. But, in his case, Kilbane reckons Ireland are merely his “fallback” option.

His twin, Everton defender Michael, previous represented Ireland at U17 and U19 level, before going on to forge an U21 and senior career with the English.

“We’re always going to have names being thrown around, players that can play for us thrown to Mick. The amount of names that I’ve been told who can qualify for us, even when I was playing myself, there’s lads being put to you.

Look at Will Keane now, Will Keane all of sudden gets to the stage where he’s not going to progress to the English set-up and ‘that’s [Ireland] my fallback plan’.

“I don’t want to be the fallback plan. All of a sudden, we are the second option.”

Padraig Amond Padraig Amond lining out for Ireland's U23s back in 2010. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Contrastingly, Kilbane has supported the inclusion of Pádraig Amond — the Newport County attacker who rose to prominence with his performances in this season’s FA Cup — for the first time.

“I’ve seen him on Instagram and Twitter, and I think you can tell that [his reaction] it’s not just fluff or rubbish that he wants to put out there,” Kilbane added.

“I’ve spoken to him and have a small kind of relationship with him, and I know what it means to him to play for us. That overriding joy for my first call-up to the U21s, it’s the little things that stick in your mind; that’s the ultimate joy that you can never replace.

“I’m not saying that Patrick Bamford won’t get that buzz or give his all if he comes in. If Patrick Bamford goes on to score 20 or 25 goals playing in an Irish shirt, of course, [I’m] 100% on board with him, 100% supportive of him.

“But, I’d slightly be leaning towards preferring Pádraig Amond playing. That’s my own personal preference.”

Kilbane was speaking at Virgin Media’s ‘Spectacular Week of Sport’ launch today — more than 40 hours of the biggest sporting events of the season, with exclusive coverage of Ireland v France in the Guinness Six Nations, all four days of the Cheltenham Festival, Man City v Schalke and Liverpool v Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League ties featuring Arsenal and Chelsea

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

 Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    'There is something we're missing because he's too good a player'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'We need atmosphere against Burnley. Go to bed at 10pm latest, don't drink and be on your toes until the last second'
    'We need atmosphere against Burnley. Go to bed at 10pm latest, don't drink and be on your toes until the last second'
    Fellaini calls time on international career to 'allow next generation continue success'
    Chelsea in driving seat with comfortable home victory over Dynamo Kiev
    IRELAND
    Seven changes for Ireland as O'Brien misses out on matchday 23
    Seven changes for Ireland as O'Brien misses out on matchday 23
    From 'not ok' barriers to breaking down more and more for go-getter Cantwell
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie