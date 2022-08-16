Kevin O'Brien retires from international cricket after 16 years

KEVIN O’BRIEN HAS announced his retirement from international cricket.

Ireland’s most-capped player released a heartfelt statement on social media this morning, confirming his decision and future plans while thanking those around him.

“Today I announce my retirement from international cricket after 16 years and 389 caps for my country,” 38-year-old all-rounder O’Brien began.

“I had hoped to finish my career at the T20 World Cup in Australia but having not been picked for the Irish squad since last year’s World Cup, I feel that the selectors and management are looking elsewhere.

“I have enjoyed every minute playing for Ireland, made many friends on the pitch and I have so many happy memories to remember from my time playing for the national side.”

“It’s now onto the next stage of my life and my career for me, the time is right,” he later added. “I want to continue to grow my own coaching academy here in Ireland and I have some exciting opportunities coming up in the near future.

“I also want to continue to gain coaching experience overseas and hopefully will have more opportunities with some international and professional sides in the near future.

“For now, thank you.”

O’Brien last represented Ireland in a T20 World Cup 2021 first-round game against Namibia in Sharjah in October last year.

The Dubliner retired from one-day internationals the previous June, stating: “The hunger and love is no longer the same.”

He featured in each of Ireland’s three Tests to date, and currently is the only centurion from the country in the format, having struck 118 against Pakistan in Dublin in 2018. He has 258 runs at 51.6 in the longest format, the most for Ireland.

His most memorable moment on the international scene came in the magical 2011 World Cup win over England; 113 off just 63 deliveries, and individual history made as he raced to his hundred off 50, the fastest-ever in World Cups.