Four academy players included in Munster squad to play Dragons

MUNSTER HAVE INCLUDED four academy players on their bench for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 opener against the Dragons.
Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox, Jack O’Sullivan and Liam Coombes are among the replacements for the Thomond Park fixture, with Knox and O’Sullivan in line to make their competitive debuts for the southern province should Johann van Graan opt to spring them from the sidelines.
Entering his 13th season with the men in red, Billy Holland will captain the side while starting hooker Kevin O’Byrne will earn his 50th Munster appearance.
There is plenty of footballing ability in the midfield, where Tyler Bleyendaal will play inside Rory Scannell. JJ Hanrahan has been entrusted with pulling the strings at 10.
Front row James Cronin could make his first Pro14 appearance since November having been named among Van Graan’s replacements.
Munster (v Dragons)
Mike Haley
Darren Sweetnam
Rory Scannell
Tyler Bleyendaal
Shane Daly
JJ Hanrahan
Nick McCarthy
Jeremy Loughman
Kevin O’Byrne
Stephen Archer
Fineen Wycherley
Billy Holland (C)
Jack O’Donoghue
Tommy O’Donnell
Arno Botha.
Replacements:
Diarmuid Barron
James Cronin
Keynan Knox
Darren O’Shea
Chris Cloete
Alby Mathewson
Liam Coombes
Jack O’Sullivan
COMMENTS