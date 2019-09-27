Four academy players included in Munster squad to play Dragons

Keynan Knox is in line to make his competitive Munster debut off the bench.

MUNSTER HAVE INCLUDED four academy players on their bench for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 opener against the Dragons.

Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox, Jack O’Sullivan and Liam Coombes are among the replacements for the Thomond Park fixture, with Knox and O’Sullivan in line to make their competitive debuts for the southern province should Johann van Graan opt to spring them from the sidelines.

Entering his 13th season with the men in red, Billy Holland will captain the side while starting hooker Kevin O’Byrne will earn his 50th Munster appearance.

There is plenty of footballing ability in the midfield, where Tyler Bleyendaal will play inside Rory Scannell. JJ Hanrahan has been entrusted with pulling the strings at 10.

Front row James Cronin could make his first Pro14 appearance since November having been named among Van Graan’s replacements.

Jack O'Sullivan could make his Munster debut.

Munster (v Dragons)

Mike Haley

Darren Sweetnam

Rory Scannell

Tyler Bleyendaal

Shane Daly

JJ Hanrahan

Nick McCarthy

Jeremy Loughman

Kevin O’Byrne

Stephen Archer

Fineen Wycherley

Billy Holland (C)

Jack O’Donoghue

Tommy O’Donnell

Arno Botha.

Replacements:

Diarmuid Barron

James Cronin

Keynan Knox

Darren O’Shea

Chris Cloete

Alby Mathewson

Liam Coombes

Jack O’Sullivan