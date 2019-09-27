This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 27 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four academy players included in Munster squad to play Dragons

Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox, Jack O’Sullivan and Liam Coombes are among the replacements.

By Gavan Casey Friday 27 Sep 2019, 12:40 PM
8 minutes ago 310 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4827284
Keynan Knox is in line to make his competitive Munster debut off the bench.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Keynan Knox is in line to make his competitive Munster debut off the bench.
Keynan Knox is in line to make his competitive Munster debut off the bench.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE INCLUDED four academy players on their bench for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 opener against the Dragons.

Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox, Jack O’Sullivan and Liam Coombes are among the replacements for the Thomond Park fixture, with Knox and O’Sullivan in line to make their competitive debuts for the southern province should Johann van Graan opt to spring them from the sidelines.

Entering his 13th season with the men in red, Billy Holland will captain the side while starting hooker Kevin O’Byrne will earn his 50th Munster appearance.

There is plenty of footballing ability in the midfield, where Tyler Bleyendaal will play inside Rory Scannell. JJ Hanrahan has been entrusted with pulling the strings at 10.

Front row James Cronin could make his first Pro14 appearance since November having been named among Van Graan’s replacements.

munsters-jack-osullivan Jack O'Sullivan could make his Munster debut.

Munster (v Dragons)

Mike Haley
Darren Sweetnam
Rory Scannell
Tyler Bleyendaal
Shane Daly
JJ Hanrahan
Nick McCarthy

Jeremy Loughman
Kevin O’Byrne
Stephen Archer
Fineen Wycherley
Billy Holland (C)
Jack O’Donoghue
Tommy O’Donnell
Arno Botha.

Replacements:
Diarmuid Barron
James Cronin
Keynan Knox
Darren O’Shea
Chris Cloete
Alby Mathewson
Liam Coombes
Jack O’Sullivan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie