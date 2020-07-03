This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Khabib Nurmagomedov's father has died from Covid-19 complications

The 57-year-old father of legendary UFC champ, Khabib, passed away earlier today.

By Garry Doyle Friday 3 Jul 2020, 3:12 PM
Khabib Nurmagomedov - in action here against McGregor - lost his father today.
Image: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO
Image: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV’S FATHER, Abdulmanap, passed away in hospital earlier today after falling ill in April with complications arising from a Covid-19 infection. 

Highly regarded as a mixed martial arts coach, Nurmagomedov senior was taken to hospital after he suffered a heart-attack. Following surgery, he was twice put into a medically-induced coma.

His death today was announced by Cechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, according to Russian News Agency, RT.

Kadyrov’s message read: “Sad news reached me, friends, that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had left this world.

“From all Chechen people I offer sincere condolences to the family of Abdulmanap! He left us, leaving behind a good name and raising a worthy generation!”

His son, Khabib, defeated Conor McGregor in 2018 in Las Vegas and owes his career to his father, who had converted part of their family home into the gym where Khabib learned his trade. 

Abdulmanap’s areas of expertise were  wrestling and sambo – a Russian martial art. His nickname was the ‘Father of Dagestan MMA.’ McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, paid tribute to him today, describing him as ‘a genius and an inspiration’.

