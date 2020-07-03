Khabib Nurmagomedov's father has died from Covid-19 complications

Khabib Nurmagomedov - in action here against McGregor - lost his father today.

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV’S FATHER, Abdulmanap, passed away in hospital earlier today after falling ill in April with complications arising from a Covid-19 infection.

Highly regarded as a mixed martial arts coach, Nurmagomedov senior was taken to hospital after he suffered a heart-attack. Following surgery, he was twice put into a medically-induced coma.

His death today was announced by Cechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, according to Russian News Agency, RT.

Kadyrov’s message read: “Sad news reached me, friends, that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had left this world.

“From all Chechen people I offer sincere condolences to the family of Abdulmanap! He left us, leaving behind a good name and raising a worthy generation!”

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters. Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time 🙏🏽 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 3, 2020 Source: Coach Kavanagh /Twitter

His son, Khabib, defeated Conor McGregor in 2018 in Las Vegas and owes his career to his father, who had converted part of their family home into the gym where Khabib learned his trade.

Abdulmanap’s areas of expertise were wrestling and sambo – a Russian martial art. His nickname was the ‘Father of Dagestan MMA.’ McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, paid tribute to him today, describing him as ‘a genius and an inspiration’.