BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 19 May 2021
Advertisement

Former All Black Crowley to coach Italy until 2023 World Cup

Kieran Crowley was a member of New Zealand’s 1987 World Cup-winning squad.

By AFP Wednesday 19 May 2021, 2:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,215 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5441566
Kieran Crowley during his time as head coach of Benetton Treviso.
Image: Ettore Griffoni
Kieran Crowley during his time as head coach of Benetton Treviso.
Kieran Crowley during his time as head coach of Benetton Treviso.
Image: Ettore Griffoni

NEW ZEALANDER KIERAN Crowley will take over as Italy head coach in July on a three-year deal that will incorporate the 2023 World Cup, the Italian Rugby Federation announced on Wednesday.

Crowley, who was a member of New Zealand’s 1987 World Cup-winning squad, coached Canada for eight years before taking charge at Italian Pro-14 club Benetton Treviso.

The federation said current coach Franco Smith will move into a new role as head of high performance when 59-year-old Crowley takes over on July 1.

He will be assisted in his coaching team by Andrea Moretti, Marius Goosen, Corrado Pilat and Giovanni Sanguin.

Crowley said: “I am honoured that the FIR (Italian federation) has given me the opportunity to lead Italy to the next World Cup.

“In the five years with Benetton (Treviso) Rugby, I have been able to get to know and understand the country and its rugby culture, a knowledge that I can’t wait to deepen in this role.”

Italy have become the perennial whipping boys of the Six Nations, with their last victory in the tournament stretching back to 2015.

© – AFP, 2021

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey discuss the interpros and, inspired by new Ospreys signing Jack Regan, the need for Irish rugby to expand its methods for producing talent.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie