Former All Black Crowley to coach Italy until 2023 World Cup

Kieran Crowley during his time as head coach of Benetton Treviso.

NEW ZEALANDER KIERAN Crowley will take over as Italy head coach in July on a three-year deal that will incorporate the 2023 World Cup, the Italian Rugby Federation announced on Wednesday.

Crowley, who was a member of New Zealand’s 1987 World Cup-winning squad, coached Canada for eight years before taking charge at Italian Pro-14 club Benetton Treviso.

The federation said current coach Franco Smith will move into a new role as head of high performance when 59-year-old Crowley takes over on July 1.

He will be assisted in his coaching team by Andrea Moretti, Marius Goosen, Corrado Pilat and Giovanni Sanguin.

Crowley said: “I am honoured that the FIR (Italian federation) has given me the opportunity to lead Italy to the next World Cup.

“In the five years with Benetton (Treviso) Rugby, I have been able to get to know and understand the country and its rugby culture, a knowledge that I can’t wait to deepen in this role.”

Italy have become the perennial whipping boys of the Six Nations, with their last victory in the tournament stretching back to 2015.

