All-Ireland champions Kilcoo cruise back into Ulster final

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kilcoo booked their Ulster final return at ease this evening following a 3-14 to 1-9 win over Enniskillen Gaels at the Athletic Grounds.
Two first-half goals from Shealan Johnston paved the way for success in Armagh, a 13-point interval lead built up with the help of a strong breeze.
Aaron Morgan added the third goal, cancelling out Eoin Beacom’s major at the other end.
Enniskillen — for whom Beacom hit 1-3 as a half-time substitute — battled hard, but Kilcoo had too much in another impressive all-round team performance.
The Down heavyweights had 10 scorers in total, with Paul Devlin converting four frees and Conor Laverty and Daryl Branagan among the others to raise white flags.
Conleith Gilligan and Richard Thornton’s side will face Glen (Derry) or Cargin (Antrim) in the decider, those sides facing off in Omagh tomorrow afternoon.
Earlier, Tyrone outfit Stewartstown Harps were crowned Ulster junior champions after a penalty shootout win over Drumlane of Cavan.
The game finished 1-9 to 3-14 after extra-time, with Stewartstown winning the shootout 5-4.
