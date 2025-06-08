The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster senior hurling final
Leinster senior hurling final
Kilkenny v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm
*****
Here’s the teams named for the Leinster final, we’ll let you know of any late changes.
*****
Kilkenny:
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)
2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)
5. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)
10. John Donnelly (Thomastown – captain), 11. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan)
13. Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown), 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 15. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
Subs:
Galway:
1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)
2. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 4. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)
5. Cianan Fahey (Ardrahan), 6. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge), 7. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)
8. Seán Linnane (Turloughmore), 9. David Burke (St Thomas’)
10. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 12. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell)
13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), 15. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)
Subs:
It’s already been a hugely significant day at Croke Park, Kildare crowned Joe McDonagh Cup champions with their 2-26 to 1-19 victory over Laois.
It’s been an amazing hurling rise by Kildare:
Afternoon all and welcome along on Leinster hurling final day to our coverage as Kilkenny face Galway in Croke Park. Throw-in at 4pm.
