LIVE: Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster senior hurling final

It’s already been a hugely significant day at Croke Park, Kildare crowned Joe McDonagh Cup champions with their 2-26 to 1-19 victory over Laois.

It’s been an amazing hurling rise by Kildare:

2024 - Christy Ring Cup champions.

Christy Ring Cup champions. 2025 - Joe McDonagh Cup champions, after losing first round to Kerry and now play Dublin in All-Ireland SHC series.

- Joe McDonagh Cup champions, after losing first round to Kerry and now play Dublin in All-Ireland SHC series. 2026 – In Leinster senior hurling championship.