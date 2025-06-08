Advertisement
Galway's Conor Whelan and Kilkenny's Paddy Deegan Ifile photo). Tom Maher/INPHO
LIVE: Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster senior hurling final

Who’ll lift the Bob O’Keeffe Cup in Croke Park?
3.01pm, 8 Jun 2025
Leinster senior hurling final

Kilkenny v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm

6 mins ago 3:39PM

Here’s the teams named for the Leinster final, we’ll let you know of any late changes.

Kilkenny:

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown – captain), 11. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan)

13. Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown), 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 15. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

Subs:

  • 16. Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney)
  • 17. Pádraic Moylan (Dicksboro)
  • 18. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)
  • 19. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)
  • 20. Killian Doyle (Emeralds)
  • 21. Zach Bay Hammond (Thomastown)
  • 22. Fionán Mackessy (O’Loughlin Gaels)
  • 23. Harry Shine (Dicksboro)
  • 24. Luke Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
  • 25. Luke Connellan (Thomastown)
  • 26. Marty Murphy (Tullogher-Rosbercon)

Galway:

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 4. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

5. Cianan Fahey (Ardrahan), 6. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge), 7. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

8. Seán Linnane (Turloughmore), 9. David Burke (St Thomas’)

10. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 12. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), 15. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)

Subs:

  • 16. Darragh Walsh (Turloughmore)
  • 17. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)
  • 18. Jack Grealish (Gort)
  • 19. Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge)
  • 20. Dan Loftus (Turloughmore)
  • 21. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)
  • 22. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)
  • 23. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea)
  • 24. Anthony Burns (Loughrea)
  • 25. Colm Molloy (Kilnadeema Leitrim)
  • 26. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)
9 mins ago 3:35PM

It’s already been a hugely significant day at Croke Park, Kildare crowned Joe McDonagh Cup champions with their 2-26 to 1-19 victory over Laois.

It’s been an amazing hurling rise by Kildare:

  • 2024 - Christy Ring Cup champions.
  • 2025 - Joe McDonagh Cup champions, after losing first round to Kerry and now play Dublin in All-Ireland SHC series.
  • 2026 – In Leinster senior hurling championship.

12 mins ago 3:33PM

Afternoon all and welcome along on Leinster hurling final day to our coverage as Kilkenny face Galway in Croke Park. Throw-in at 4pm.

