Kilkenny await decision on rescheduled Wexford game as Covid-19 case confirmed

KILKENNY GAA HAVE confirmed that a member of their senior hurling team has tested positive for Covid-19 as they await a decision on their league clash with Wexford on Sunday.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to The42 following reports of a case in the Cats’ squad, and added that the rest of the panel were deemed “casual contacts” by the HSE.

“Out of an abundance of caution the rest of the panel were tested,” the statement continues.

Kilkenny are due to face Wexford this weekend in a rescheduled Division 1 Group B fixture, and a decision on whether that game can proceed is expected today.

The original tie was cancelled last week due to a third positive Covid-19 case in the Wexford camp.

Two players in Davy Fitzgerald’s side initially tested positive in the days leading up to the game, but it was still hoped at that point that the game could go ahead.

Wexford subsequently confirmed a third case in the squad which forced the postponement and a request for a re-fixture was submitted to the CCCC.

The game is set to be played in Nowlan Park at 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

