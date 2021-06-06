Kilkenny make it four wins from four to secure top spot in Division 1B

Kilkenny 1-29

Laois 0-22

KILKENNY MOVED A step closer to claiming the National League Hurling title – or a share of it at the very least – by making it four wins from four this afternoon.

Despite Brian Cody making six changes to the team that beat Wexford, his side ran out 10-point winners against Laois at UPMC Nowlan Park.

In the absence of TJ Reid, Eoin Cody top-scored with 0-11 for the Cats, while Liam Blanchfield grabbed the game’s only goal in the 22nd minute.

With next weekend’s game against Clare still to come, Kilkenny are now guaranteed to finish at the top of Division 1B. At the other end of the table, Laois have been condemned to a relegation play-off against Westmeath.

Aided by Blanchfield’s kicked goal, Kilkenny held a 1-15 to 0-9 lead at the break, but Laois responded well in the early stages of the second half.

With PJ Scully and Ross King leading the way, the visitors brought the gap back to six points by the 46th minute.

However, Kilkenny reasserted their superiority thereafter to see out a comprehensive win.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Eoin Cody 0-11 (8f, 1 ’65); Liam Blanchfield 1-2; James Bergin 0-5; Conor Fogarty, Adrian Mullen and Richie Reid 0-2 each; Billy Ryan, Michael Carey, Martin Keoghan, John Donnelly and Tadhg O’Dwyer 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: PJ Scully 0-11 (9f, 1 ’65); Ross King 0-3; Jack Kelly and Paddy Purcell 0-2 each; Enda Rowland (1f), Stephen Maher, Aaron Dunphy and Lee Cleere 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

Eoin Murphy

Tommy Walsh

Paddy Deegan

Joey Holden

Darragh Corcoran

Huw Lawlor

Michael Carey

Richie Reid

Conor Fogarty

Adrian Mullen

Martin Keoghan

Billy Ryan

James Bergin

Liam Blanchfield

Eoin Cody

Subs

Tadhg O’Dwyer for Ryan (43)

John Donnelly for Keoghan (48)

Michael Cody for Carey (50)

Alan Murphy for Mullen (56)

Padraig Walsh for Tommy Walsh (64)

Laois

Enda Rowland

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Diarmaid Conway

Sean Downey

Donnchadh Hartnett

Jack Kelly

Ciaran McEvoy

Stephen Maher

Fiachra C-Fennell

Paddy Purcell

James Ryan

Aaron Dunphy

Ciaran Collier

PJ Scully

Ross King

Eoin Gaughan

Subs

Ciaran Comerford for Gaughan (HT)

Willie Dunphy for Ryan (HT)

Lee Cleere for Conway (37)

Eanna Lyons for Collier (53)

Ryan Mullaney for Maher (53)

James Keyes for Dunphy (57)

Stephen Bergin for King (61)

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare).