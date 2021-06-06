BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 7 June 2021
Advertisement

Kilkenny make it four wins from four to secure top spot in Division 1B

Brian Cody’s side saw off Laois at UPMC Nowlan Park.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Jun 2021, 4:40 PM
22 hours ago 8,385 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5459582
Liam Blanchfield scores Kilkenny's goal.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Liam Blanchfield scores Kilkenny's goal.
Liam Blanchfield scores Kilkenny's goal.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Kilkenny 1-29
Laois 0-22

KILKENNY MOVED A step closer to claiming the National League Hurling title – or a share of it at the very least – by making it four wins from four this afternoon.

Despite Brian Cody making six changes to the team that beat Wexford, his side ran out 10-point winners against Laois at UPMC Nowlan Park.

In the absence of TJ Reid, Eoin Cody top-scored with 0-11 for the Cats, while Liam Blanchfield grabbed the game’s only goal in the 22nd minute.

With next weekend’s game against Clare still to come, Kilkenny are now guaranteed to finish at the top of Division 1B. At the other end of the table, Laois have been condemned to a relegation play-off against Westmeath.

Aided by Blanchfield’s kicked goal, Kilkenny held a 1-15 to 0-9 lead at the break, but Laois responded well in the early stages of the second half.

With PJ Scully and Ross King leading the way, the visitors brought the gap back to six points by the 46th minute.

However, Kilkenny reasserted their superiority thereafter to see out a comprehensive win.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Eoin Cody 0-11 (8f, 1 ’65); Liam Blanchfield 1-2; James Bergin 0-5; Conor Fogarty, Adrian Mullen and Richie Reid 0-2 each; Billy Ryan, Michael Carey, Martin Keoghan, John Donnelly and Tadhg O’Dwyer 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: PJ Scully 0-11 (9f, 1 ’65); Ross King 0-3; Jack Kelly and Paddy Purcell 0-2 each; Enda Rowland (1f), Stephen Maher, Aaron Dunphy and Lee Cleere 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

Eoin Murphy

Tommy Walsh
Paddy Deegan
Joey Holden

Darragh Corcoran
Huw Lawlor
Michael Carey

Richie Reid
Conor Fogarty

Adrian Mullen
Martin Keoghan
Billy Ryan

James Bergin
Liam Blanchfield
Eoin Cody

Subs

Tadhg O’Dwyer for Ryan (43)
John Donnelly for Keoghan (48)
Michael Cody for Carey (50)
Alan Murphy for Mullen (56)
Padraig Walsh for Tommy Walsh (64)

Laois

Enda Rowland

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Diarmaid Conway
Sean Downey
Donnchadh Hartnett

Jack Kelly
Ciaran McEvoy
Stephen Maher

Fiachra C-Fennell
Paddy Purcell

James Ryan
Aaron Dunphy
Ciaran Collier

PJ Scully
Ross King
Eoin Gaughan

Subs

Ciaran Comerford for Gaughan (HT)
Willie Dunphy for Ryan (HT)
Lee Cleere for Conway (37)
Eanna Lyons for Collier (53)
Ryan Mullaney for Maher (53)
James Keyes for Dunphy (57)
Stephen Bergin for King (61)

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare).

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie