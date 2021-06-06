Kilkenny make it four wins from four to secure top spot in Division 1B

Kilkenny 1-29
Laois 0-22
KILKENNY MOVED A step closer to claiming the National League Hurling title – or a share of it at the very least – by making it four wins from four this afternoon.
Despite Brian Cody making six changes to the team that beat Wexford, his side ran out 10-point winners against Laois at UPMC Nowlan Park.
In the absence of TJ Reid, Eoin Cody top-scored with 0-11 for the Cats, while Liam Blanchfield grabbed the game’s only goal in the 22nd minute.
With next weekend’s game against Clare still to come, Kilkenny are now guaranteed to finish at the top of Division 1B. At the other end of the table, Laois have been condemned to a relegation play-off against Westmeath.
Aided by Blanchfield’s kicked goal, Kilkenny held a 1-15 to 0-9 lead at the break, but Laois responded well in the early stages of the second half.
With PJ Scully and Ross King leading the way, the visitors brought the gap back to six points by the 46th minute.
However, Kilkenny reasserted their superiority thereafter to see out a comprehensive win.
Scorers for Kilkenny: Eoin Cody 0-11 (8f, 1 ’65); Liam Blanchfield 1-2; James Bergin 0-5; Conor Fogarty, Adrian Mullen and Richie Reid 0-2 each; Billy Ryan, Michael Carey, Martin Keoghan, John Donnelly and Tadhg O’Dwyer 0-1 each.
Scorers for Laois: PJ Scully 0-11 (9f, 1 ’65); Ross King 0-3; Jack Kelly and Paddy Purcell 0-2 each; Enda Rowland (1f), Stephen Maher, Aaron Dunphy and Lee Cleere 0-1 each.
Kilkenny
Eoin Murphy
Tommy Walsh
Paddy Deegan
Joey Holden
Darragh Corcoran
Huw Lawlor
Michael Carey
Richie Reid
Conor Fogarty
Adrian Mullen
Martin Keoghan
Billy Ryan
James Bergin
Liam Blanchfield
Eoin Cody
Subs
Tadhg O’Dwyer for Ryan (43)
John Donnelly for Keoghan (48)
Michael Cody for Carey (50)
Alan Murphy for Mullen (56)
Padraig Walsh for Tommy Walsh (64)
Laois
Enda Rowland
Diarmaid Conway
Sean Downey
Donnchadh Hartnett
Jack Kelly
Ciaran McEvoy
Stephen Maher
Fiachra C-Fennell
Paddy Purcell
James Ryan
Aaron Dunphy
Ciaran Collier
PJ Scully
Ross King
Eoin Gaughan
Subs
Ciaran Comerford for Gaughan (HT)
Willie Dunphy for Ryan (HT)
Lee Cleere for Conway (37)
Eanna Lyons for Collier (53)
Ryan Mullaney for Maher (53)
James Keyes for Dunphy (57)
Stephen Bergin for King (61)
Referee: Rory McGann (Clare).
