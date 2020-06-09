This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kilkenny announce changes to club hurling championship format ahead of return

The 12 senior teams will be split into four groups of three.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 9:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,613 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5118103
Ballyhale Shamrocks' TJ Reid.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ballyhale Shamrocks' TJ Reid.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE KILKENNY COUNTY board have confirmed a new structure for the format of the senior club hurling championship ahead of its return later this summer. 

The GAA announced last week that club fixtures can return from 31 July.

The competition, which linkes the league and championship, will consists of four groups of three rather than the traditional two groups of six.

The first knockout round will see the second place teams drawn against sides in third (teams in same groups kept apart), with the four losers entering relegation semi-finals.

In the quarter-finals, the four group winners will be seeded against the four first round winners. The semi-finals will be an open draw. They also confirmed all knockout matches will finish on the day. Extra time and a penalty shootout will follow if required.

Back-to-back All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks are chasing a third county title in succession in 2020. It will be a first campaign in charge by Waterford native James O’Connor, who replaced Henry Shefflin as manager in February. 

Kilkenny SHC teams: Bennettsbridge, Clara, Danesfort, Dicksboro, Erins Own, Graiuge Ballycallan, James Stephens, Mullinavat, O Loughlin Gaels, Rower Inistioge, Ballyhale Shamrocks, Tullaroan.

