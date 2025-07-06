The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Kilkenny v Tipperary, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
Kilkenny v Tipperary, Croke Park, 4pm
Team news to start with, one late Tipperary pre-match change, Conor Stakelum in for Peter McGarry at midfield.
Kilkenny
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)
2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels) 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels) 4. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)
5. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands) 6. Richie Reid ( Shamrocks Ballyhale) 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens) 9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)
10. John Donnelly (Thomastown) 11. Adrian Mullan (Shamrocks Ballyhale) 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan)
13. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan) 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale) 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
Tipperary
1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)
2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)
5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)
8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 24. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)
10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)
13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
Afternoon and welcome along to our coverage of the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final, it’s Kilkenny against Tipperary in Croke Park.
Throw-in at 4pm to decide who will advance to face Cork in the final on 20 July?
