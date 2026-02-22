Late show sees Kilkenny edge Waterford

Kilkenny 1-21

Waterford 1-20

Jack McKay reports from UPMC Nowlan Park

IT TOOK LATE, late rescue acts from Cian Kenny and Mossy Keoghan to drag Kilkenny back from two points down to edge out Waterford on Sunday.

The Ballygunner crew returned in full for Peter Queally’s side, but they were denied a third consecutive Allianz Hurling League Division 1A win at the death.

Kenny nailed two important frees either side of Keoghan’s levelling point in the 74th minute, which came after David Blanchfield – who was super on his return – set him up.

Waterford will be frustrated to have to let it slip from that position. Countless mistakes were made from both sides, but the Déise had come from three down in the 41st minute when Stephen Bennett raced down the wing and slipped Seán Walsh through for a goal.

They would briefly pull ahead from sub Patrick Curran, but neither Waterford nor Kilkenny could build a lead greater than two all the way to the finish.

They were level for the fifth time in the second half when Seán Mackey nailed his third point after being brought on, 1-18 apiece after 65 minutes. Walsh and Stephen Bennett tacked on the final few scores, but Kilkenny found an answer to give much of the 7,466 in attendance reason to cheer.

They had been sharper from the start too, Kilkenny dominating the middle third against the wind and giving Reuben Halloran and Calum Lyons no room to breathe. The latter would be taken off before the break.

Liam Moore and Cian Kenny were lively any time Kilkenny ventured forward, and the hosts had the game’s first goal after eight minutes. It was engineered and finished by Mossy Keoghan; he dispossessed Aaron O’Neill with a clever flick and thundered forward.

Billy Nolan made a great save but Keoghan was there again to swing the rebound home, 1-2 to 0-1 ahead.

With 23 minutes elapsed, that Kilkenny advantage had grown to six. Waterford had registered just one score from play and had six wides at that stage, but that’s when Peter Queally’s side suddenly found life.

They raised 10 white flags from 11 attempts, all from play. The first five of those 10 were unanswered. The first three were from defenders, from distance. But, as the half wore on, Waterford reeled their opponents in.

By the interval, Kilkenny’s lead remained intact, 1-11 to 0-13.

Even with Waterford’s strong second quarter blitz, they were punished for a lethargic start that they had gotten away with against Offaly. They were fortunate too not to see Kilkenny lead by more at the break after Paddy Deegan was denied a goal before half time.

In the end, Kilkenny snatched it, but they’ll need to be far better next weekend at home to Cork.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Cian Kenny 0-7 (0-6 frees), Mossy Keoghan 1-2, David Blanchfield, Eoin Cody, Liam Moore 0-2 each, Mikey Butler, Jordan Molloy, Darragh Corcoran, Timmy Clifford, John Donnelly, Ed McDermott 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Seán Walsh 1-2, Stephen Bennett 0-5 (0-2 frees, 0-1 65), Seán Mackey 0-3, Shane Bennett, Jamie Barron 0-2 each, Mark Fitzgerald, Paddy Leavey, Reuben Halloran, Charlie Treen, Patrick Curran, Michael Kiely 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

16. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 4. Rory Garrett (Fenians)

5. Killian Doyle (Emeralds), 6. Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels), 9. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

11. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 14. Liam Moore (Dicksboro), 12. Cian Kenny (James Stephens)

13. Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown), 10. Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro), 15. Mossy Keoghan (Tullaroan)

Subs: 21. John Donnelly (Thomastown) for Clifford (43), 24. Ed McDermott (James Stephens) for S Donnelly (50), 18. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale) for Butler (64), 25. Michael Brennan (Erin’s Own) for Moore (68), 22. Luke Connellan (Thomastown) for Molloy (70+6).

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner), 3. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 4. Conor Keane (De La Salle)

5. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner), 6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), 7. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

12. Reuben Halloran (De La Salle), 10. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

24. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside), 13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), 9. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater),

11. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner), 14. Seán Walsh (Fourmilewater), 15. Charlie Treen (Abbeyside)

Subs: 23. Sean Mackey (Fenor) for Lyons (31), 20. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan) for Treen (HT), 21. Jack Prendergast (Lismore) for Keane (40), 22. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner) for Mahony (53).

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin)