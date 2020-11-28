9 mins ago

In recent years the All-Ireland hurling semi-final weekend has thrown up some enthralling spectacles and we could be in for two more classics in Croke Park over the next 24 hours.

First up is the showdown between Leinster champions Kilkenny and Munster finalists Waterford.

Here’s how Brian Cody and Liam Cahill’s sides are named to start, but expect a couple of late changes before throw-in.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

9. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

14. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keefe (Ballygunner)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

3. Conor Prunty (Captain) (Abbeyside)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (FourMileWater)

9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

11. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)