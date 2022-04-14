TJ Reid and Lee Chin on bench as Kilkenny and Wexford name teams for Leinster SHC openers

TJ REID HAS returned to the Kilkenny squad for the fist time this season for their Leinster SHC opener against Westmeath on Saturday.

Reid’s Ballyhale Shamrocks to the All-Ireland club final where they suffered a heartbreaking last second defeat to Ballygunner. The 34-year-old had been nursing a groin injury during that campaign and did not return to county duty during the Allianz Hurling League.

Padraig Walsh has been selected at centre-forward where he featured for most of the league , while youngster Cian Kenny will make his championship debut at midfield, where he’ll partner Adrian Mullen.

Mikey Butler will also make his debut at corner-back.

Meanwhile, Lee Chin is also on the bench for Wexford’s clash against Galway on Saturday.

Chin made his first appearance of the spring off the bench in the heavy league semi-final loss to Waterford earlier this month.

Kilkenny (vs Westmeath)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels), 7. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

10. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon), 11. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 12. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Billy Ryan (Grague Ballycannin), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

Leinster SHC - Kilkenny Team V Westmeath pic.twitter.com/4hjV5V1OsV — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) April 14, 2022

Wexford (vs Galway)

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barnstown)

2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 3. Liam Ryan (Rappareeds), 4.Matthew O’Hanlon 9St James’)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossaeg/Ballymurn), 6. Damien Reck (Oxlegate-Glenbrien), Conal Flood (Cloughbawn)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees) 9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s Rathangan)

10. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s Rathangan), 11. Oisin Foley (Crossaeg/Ballymurn), 12. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Eanna)

13. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s) 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna), 15. Mikie Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard)